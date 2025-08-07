Fine on two-wheeler ridden by DK Shivakumar has been paid, say Bengaluru Traffic Police: Report

The traffic fine of ₹18,500, linked to a two-wheeler ridden by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during an inspection of the Hebbal flyover loop, has been settled by the vehicle’s owner, police confirmed on Thursday. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspecting the ongoing Hebbal flyover construction works in Bengaluru.(@DKShivakumar)

According to the traffic department, the owner visited the RT Nagar Traffic Police Station on August 6 and paid the full amount, news agency PTI reported.

During the inspection on August 5, Shivakumar was seen riding the two-wheeler, which reportedly had 34 pending traffic violation cases listed on the Bengaluru Traffic Police portal. These included offenses such as riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while riding, and entering no-entry or one-way roads.

Shivakumar had also posted a video on his official ‘X’ account, where he was seen wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler, announcing that the Hebbal flyover loop will be inaugurated on August 15. In the post, he highlighted the potential benefits of the flyover loop, saying it would significantly reduce bottlenecks and improve travel times—a part of the state’s ongoing plan to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

While this has sparked public scrutiny, Congress insiders were quick to clarify that the Deputy CM does not own the vehicle in question and was only using it for a short ride during the flyover inspection.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) party seized the opportunity to criticize the Deputy CM’s actions, accusing him of turning governance into a photo opportunity. In a sharp commentary on social media, they had demanded that the police recover the fines and urged Shivakumar to focus more on governance than on media appearances.

(With inputs from PTI)