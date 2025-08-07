Bengaluru hit by waterlogging, traffic snarls after heavy downpour, more showers likely this week

Bengaluru reeled under traffic congestion and waterlogging on Thursday morning following heavy rains that lashed the city overnight. The Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued multiple advisories warning of slow-moving traffic due to stagnant water in several parts of the city.(X/@blrcitytraffic)

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued multiple advisories warning of slow-moving traffic due to stagnant water in several parts of the city.

According to the traffic police, water accumulation led to sluggish traffic movement from Vaddarapalya towards Hennur and Vaddarapalya towards Geddalahalli in both directions. Similarly, traffic on the service road from Ramamurthy Nagar towards Kasturi Nagar was reported to be slow due to rainwater accumulation.

The situation is expected to persist as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for Bengaluru through the week. The city is likely to witness continued rainfall accompanied by thundershowers over the next few days.

The downpour, which began earlier this week with the return of the southwest monsoon, has already impacted air travel. On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Coimbatore due to inclement weather.

IMD weather forecast

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several regions, including Bangalore Rural, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkot, and Belagavi. An orange alert has been sounded in Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, and Belagavi, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

Additionally, a yellow alert is in effect for North Interior Karnataka, covering Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir, with warnings of isolated heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

