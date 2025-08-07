Bengaluru techie, 24, books escort service online, ends up losing 1.49 lakh: Report

A 24-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru was allegedly cheated of ₹1.49 lakh by an individual who posed as an escort service provider online. The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint at the High Grounds police station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

According to a report by The Hindu, the complainant came in contact with the accused, identified through a money trail as “Ishani Reddy”, on a social media platform.

The accused allegedly offered escort and massage services and asked the techie to first pay ₹299 as a registration fee.

Once the payment was made, the accused reportedly began pressuring the victim to transfer more money under the pretext of various service charges. Over time, the complainant ended up paying a total of ₹1.49 lakh online.

The victim grew suspicious when the demands for money continued to escalate. Upon asking for a refund, the accused cut off communication and has remained untraceable since, the report added.

Police believe the accused may be operating under a fake identity and is targeting individuals seeking such services online. A search is underway to locate the suspect.

