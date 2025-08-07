‘I should’ve stretched my budget’, Bengaluru homebuyer regrets choosing a Grade B project with subpar construction

A homebuyer shared his experience in an online post, recounting how he initially considered well-known Grade A projects and even submitted expressions of interest. However, with no firm allocations and prices rising quickly, he opted for a more practical route, purchasing from a Grade B developer who was within budget and ready to sell. A homebuyer chose a Grade B project over Grade A options due to rising prices and quicker availability, despite initial interest in top-tier developments. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash )

But the decision has since become a source of regret. “The location feels too far out, and the construction quality and overall experience aren’t what I had hoped for. Looking back, I feel I should’ve just stretched a bit more financially,” the buyer wrote on Reddit.

Redditors emphasize that buying a home isn’t just about staying within budget, it also involves weighing factors like location, builder credibility, construction quality, and future resale potential. They also warn that a Grade A label doesn’t always guarantee quality, as not all reputed developers live up to their brand promise.

Not all Grade A is truly 'Grade A'

One Redditor, who has renovated both Grade A and Grade B apartments, shared a technical perspective on the quality differences.

“With Grade B construction, plastering would peel like paper, and the blocks would crack easily. Grade A? Chipping was a nightmare, excellent,” they noted. However, they also cautioned that not all Grade A developers live up to their brand. “The Grade A builder had messed-up UDS documents and eventually went defunct. Meanwhile, the Grade B builder didn’t have any UDS issues.”

Another user pointed out that structural checks, like plumbing and wiring, are more important than just labels. “Don’t be too disheartened. Make sure the basics are in place. Most cosmetic things can be fixed later. And remember, not all Grade A is actually Grade A.”

Is there still time to course-correct?

One user suggested, “There’s still time to amend the mistake. Try selling in the next year and go for a project you really want. Builders are offering discounts now.”

Another buyer offered strategic advice, “If a fair exit comes, take it. Otherwise, wait and try again. Flats usually see one or two price growth waves before depreciation kicks in.”

The Redditor noted that real estate rarely crashes in India, but often goes through dull phases. “The best gains happen in the early stages, either before or right after possession. After that, appreciation depends on infrastructure or job market growth.”

As Bengaluru’s property prices surge, buyers say they find themselves priced out of the very real estate projects they once considered but couldn’t secure due to allocation delays. They say when buying a home, it’s not just about staying within budget, it’s also about considering location, builder credibility, future resale value, and overall construction quality.