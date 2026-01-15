Bengaluru real estate: Haven't received an e-Khata yet? Check if you have cleared your property dues

Bengaluru property owners who are yet to receive their e-Khata may need to verify whether their property tax payments and approval documents are in order, as urban local bodies have begun scrutinising applications under the revised framework. While the updated system broadens eligibility for A-Khata, it also introduces stricter documentation checks for e-Khata issuance, according to officials from Bengaluru's apex municipal body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority.



"The checks for e-Khata include submitting the current year’s property tax receipt, the owner’s identification, complete KYC details, a property photograph, and the electricity bill. The deadline has been extended, and the new e-Khata will be processed within 45 working days. Homeowners will not be issued an e-Khata with pending tax dues,” GBA officials said. Bengaluru property owners awaiting e-Khata may need to revalidate tax and approval documents, as authorities tighten scrutiny under the revised Khata framework. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

“To upgrade B-Khata to A-Khata, the homeowner must obtain approval from the municipal body and upload the required documents to the e-Aasthi portal,” they said.

According to the Karnataka government, applicants must meet certain prerequisites before an e-Khata can be generated. These include full payment of property tax for the current financial year, the availability of a sanctioned building plan, and the property being recorded under the existing B-Khata category.

“Additional Commissioner (Development) of Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Daljeet Kumar, has instructed all officers and staff of the revenue department to process e-Khata applications received from the public promptly, issue Khatas without delay, avoid rejecting applications without valid reasons, and prepare a list of property owners with pending tax dues. He further directed them to issue demand notices and, if necessary, seal buildings in cases where property tax remains unpaid,” a statement issued by GBA had said earlier.

Apartment owners in Bengaluru may finally be able to move toward securing an A-Khata, but only after completing a key digital requirement: obtaining an e-Khata through the state’s online system, the GBA had stated.

The Karnataka government has clarified, on January 8, 2026, that apartments built on legally approved layouts and sanctioned structures, even those currently classified under B-Khata, will become eligible for A-Khata conversion once each unit is registered on the e-Khata platform. This onboarding step is now mandatory for all flat owners before they can apply for an upgraded certificate.

The state government has said that these conditions are mandatory for all apartment units, regardless of the size of the complex or the number of dwellings. Properties that do not meet these criteria will not be able to proceed to the next step in the Khata upgrade process.



E-Khata first, A-Khata later The state government has clarified that the Khata upgrade is not automatic and must be completed through a structured online workflow. In the first stage, each apartment owner must independently apply for an e-Khata by uploading ownership records, tax payment receipts, and supporting documents on the official portal. Only after the e-Khata is generated can owners initiate the second stage by submitting an application for the A-Khata certificate.

GBA officials noted that even within the same apartment complex, individual owners are required to file their applications separately. A common application by the residents’ association is not permitted.

B-Khata to A-Khata for properties in illegal layouts Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved the issuance of A-Khata certificates to B-Khata properties located in illegal layouts under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies. The decision applies to buildings, apartments, and flats, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on January 8.

He had clarified that A-Khata is issued only to properties developed in layouts formally approved by the relevant authorities, whereas B-Khata applies to units built in layouts that lack such statutory approvals.



What are A-Khata and B-Khata documents? In Karnataka, an e-Khata is the digital version of the official property account maintained by the local municipal authority. It records a property’s details, such as size, location, ownership, and tax assessment, and is essential for paying property tax and establishing legal ownership for civic purposes.

B-Khata is a type of property record maintained by the city’s municipal corporation for properties that do not fully comply with legal and planning norms. These include buildings in unauthorised layouts, constructions without approved plans, or those lacking occupancy certificates. Although these properties are not entirely legal, owners are still required to pay property taxes, and their details are recorded for tax purposes.

An A-Khata is issued for properties that fully comply with government regulations, including approved layouts, sanctioned building plans, and the required certificates. A-Khata properties are considered legally valid and eligible for bank loans, trade licenses, and property transactions without restrictions.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has already disposed of over 99.2% of the total e-Khata applications received, previously special commissioner Munish Moudgil had said in a statement.

To date, the authority has received over 9 lakh e-Khata applications, officials said.