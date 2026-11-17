In India, property is rarely discussed as just another investment. People want to know where it is, what the neighbourhood is like, how much rent it earns and whether the price will hold up over time. There is comfort in knowing exactly what one owns. For many families, a property purchase is also among the largest financial decisions they will make. As REITs gain ground in India, investors are exploring ways to participate in commercial real estate without owning physical property.

Commercial real estate adds another consideration: the money required to buy a decent office or retail property can be considerable. Even after the purchase, someone has to deal with tenants, maintenance, vacancies and, eventually, finding a buyer.

Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, have begun to attract investors interested in commercial property income who may have neither the capital nor the inclination to purchase and manage an entire building.

A REIT owns income-generating properties through a professionally managed structure. Investors buy listed units, receive distributions linked to the trust's financial performance and can sell their holdings through the stock market.

India's REIT market is growing, and with it comes a question worth examining: are investors becoming more comfortable owning a financial interest in property instead of the property itself?

The market is getting harder to ignore India's listed REIT market has grown substantially since FY2020. CBRE's India Real Estate Investment Market Outlook 2026, published in March, recorded market capitalisation of ₹1,726 billion during the first nine months of FY2026, up from ₹271 billion in FY2020. Fresh listings and gains in existing REIT unit prices contributed to this more than sixfold increase. JLL's December 2025 report, Emerging Horizons, put market capitalisation at ₹1.6 trillion as of September 30, 2025, compared with ₹264 billion in FY2020.

The assets behind these valuations have expanded as well. JLL reported that five listed REITs held 174 million sq. ft. of leasable office and retail space as of September 2025. Colliers' June 2026 study, India REITs: Gaining Scale & Unlocking Value, recorded operational portfolios exceeding 195 million sq. ft. across listed REITs and a real-estate-focused Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) as of March 2026.

The reports use different reporting periods and, in Colliers' case, include an InvIT alongside REITs. They nevertheless establish the considerable scale the market has acquired.

A stake in the rent, minus the landlord's responsibilities Anyone who has owned a rented commercial property knows that the monthly payment is only part of the arrangement. There are leases to negotiate, tenants to retain, repairs to arrange and periods when the premises may stand vacant.

With REITs, professional managers handle the properties. Investors hold units in the trust and participate in its financial performance. The amount invested can also be adjusted according to an individual's budget and the prevailing unit price. Buying an entire office or retail property requires a substantially different commitment. A REIT investor can purchase units representing a financial interest in a portfolio of properties, without having to buy any of the buildings outright.

But the rights attached to a REIT unit are specific. An investor cannot choose which office to occupy, decide who should rent it or independently order its sale. For someone who values direct control over a property, that distinction may be important. Someone interested mainly in commercial rental income and property values may view the arrangement differently. These are separate investment decisions, even though both involve real estate.

What younger investors are looking for Property purchases are often difficult to fit into the finances of someone at the beginning of a career. There may be education expenses, family obligations, housing costs and savings goals competing for available income. A listed REIT investment can be made through the purchase of units, allowing the investor to choose the size of the commitment.

There have been signs of interest among younger investors for some time, especially in REITs among millennials. The smaller amount and handsoff approach needed to invest was said to be among the reasons the instrument could appeal to them.

More recent research offers some insight into their priorities. EY's India Gen Z Study 2025 found that 40% of surveyed respondents invested in stocks, 34% in SIPs or mutual funds and 23% in real estate. Ease of investing mattered to 46% of respondents, while 30% cited liquidity.

For someone putting aside money from a monthly salary, these considerations are easy to understand. Buying a commercial property may be out of reach for years. Purchasing REIT units requires a much smaller commitment and leaves room for other investments.

There is also evidence that more people are entering the listed real estate market. Colliers found that unitholder numbers across seven listed REITs and real-estate-focused InvITs had increased more than fivefold since 2022.

That does not mean younger Indians have lost interest in owning property. Knight Frank India's 2025 Beyond Bricks survey found that 82% of millennial respondents preferred homeownership, compared with 71% of Gen Z respondents.

The two preferences can comfortably coexist. Someone may be saving towards a home while investing a smaller amount in commercial real estate. The available figures do not establish how many younger Indians hold REIT units, but the investment offers a way to participate in property income well before buying a building becomes financially possible.

Rental income is attractive, but the numbers need context REITs derive much of their income from rent paid by businesses occupying their properties. After expenses and other financial obligations, cash flows contribute to distributions made to investors. Under SEBI's framework, REITs must distribute at least 90% of their net distributable cash flows. The amount received by unitholders can still vary.

JLL reported distribution yields generally ranging between 6% and 7% across Indian REITs during FY2025. It also recorded continued distributions among the three office REITs examined during the first half of FY2026. These figures describe past performance. They cannot establish what investors will receive in future periods.

The leasing environment has supported rental collections. According to Colliers, occupancy across listed office REITs exceeded 90% as of March 2026, while average rentals in the underlying properties had increased by 4% to 8% annually.

But rental income can change. Tenants may leave, lease renewals may take longer than expected, and maintenance or financing costs can affect the money available for distribution. The market price of a REIT unit also influences the yield received relative to the investor's purchase cost.

A reported distribution yield is therefore only one part of the financial picture. The quality of the properties, the businesses occupying them and the trust's expenses all deserve examination.

Selling a REIT unit is a different transaction Selling a commercial property can take time. The owner needs to find an interested buyer, negotiate a price and complete the required paperwork. REIT units trade on stock exchanges. Investors can place buy or sell orders through the securities market instead of arranging the sale of a building.

CBRE's March 2026 research identifies flexible exit options and the potential for improving liquidity among the factors supporting REIT market development. Actual liquidity depends on trading activity. There must be sufficient demand for the units, and the available market price may be below what the investor paid.

Interest rates, market sentiment and the trust's financial performance can influence valuations. Trading volumes can also vary. Exchange listing provides a mechanism for selling an investment. It does not ensure that a buyer will be available immediately at a preferred price.

Where the buildings stand is important A REIT portfolio may contain several properties, but investors still need to examine where those buildings are located and which businesses occupy them. Colliers reported that Bengaluru accounted for 42% of approximately 164 million sq. ft. of operational office assets held under REITs as of March 2026. Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR each contributed roughly 12% to 15%.

The tenant mix shows another concentration. Technology companies occupied approximately one-third of office REIT space, while banking, financial services and insurance businesses accounted for 15% to 20%. If leasing demand weakens in a major office market, properties concentrated in that location may be affected. Changes in business activity within a large tenant sector can also influence occupancy and rental negotiations.

A portfolio spread across several buildings can reduce exposure to the fortunes of an individual property. For someone already investing in shares, bonds or mutual funds, REITs can also provide exposure to commercial property income within a wider portfolio. How much diversification this brings depends on the investments already held, since REIT unit prices can also move with financial markets.

There is room for the market to grow India's REIT market has expanded, but a substantial amount of commercial property remains outside listed structures. Colliers estimated that around 164 million sq. ft. of operational office space was held under REITs at the end of March 2026. This represented approximately 19% of Grade A office stock across India's leading markets. It also identified about 370 million sq. ft. of existing office space with potential for future REIT inclusion.

Whether those properties eventually enter listed portfolios will depend on ownership decisions, market conditions and applicable requirements. Regulatory changes are influencing participation too. CBRE reported that SEBI's reclassification of REITs as equity-related instruments took effect on January 1, 2026, enabling broader participation by certain investment funds.

These figures indicate the potential size of the market. They should not be read as investments already made or additions certain to occur.

Property ownership still has its place A person buying a home for personal use is making a different decision from someone purchasing a commercial property for rent. An investor buying REIT units has another set of considerations.

India's REIT figures show that listed commercial property investment has gained scale and attracted a growing number of unitholders. They do not show that households are abandoning physical property ownership. Younger investors, too, may see a place for both traditional ownership and financial investments linked to real estate.

What has developed is an additional way to participate in commercial real estate. An investor can now consider rental distributions, portfolio occupancy, tenant concentration and exchange trading alongside the familiar questions about location and property value.

For those interested in commercial property as a financial asset, buying a building is no longer the only route. Whether this eventually changes India's long-standing attachment to owning property outright is something the market's growth figures alone cannot answer.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Time.