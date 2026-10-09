BPTP sells 150 flats for 750 crore in its luxury housing project in Faridabad

Faridabad-based real estate developer BPTP Limited has sold around 150 apartments worth ₹750 crore in its luxury residential project in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad, the company said in a statement on October 9. Spread across 5.4 acres, SkyNest comprises two residential towers with a total of 325 apartments. The project has been designed by Singapore-based WOW Consultants. The average ticket size is approximately ₹5 crore per apartment, it said.

Faridabad-based real estate developer BPTP Limited has sold around 150 apartments worth ₹750 crore in its luxury residential project in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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“The ₹750 crore in sales achieved so far is a milestone for the project and demonstrates the demand for quality residential offerings at the premium end of the market,” said Manik Malik, CEO and president of BPTP Limited.

The project is connected to the Faridabad Bypass Road, part of the DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway, and NH-44. It also offers connectivity towards Noida and Ghaziabad through the FNG corridor.

Earlier this week, DLF Ltd announced that it had sold all 172 homes in its senior living project, The Aureva, in Sector 63, Gurugram, for ₹1,985 crore. Spread across 4.17 acres, The Aureva comprises twin residential towers offering three- and four-bedroom residences ranging from approximately 3,185 sq ft to 3,856 sq ft. Each tower has four residences per floor and nine lifts. The development also offers more than 82,000 sq ft of amenities and landscaped spaces.

NCR recorded around 13,765 units, up 3% QoQ but down 1% YoY: Anarock

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{{^usCountry}} Overall housing sales across the seven cities rose 3% year-on-year (YoY) to more than 1 lakh units in Q3 2026, driven by stronger demand in MMR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In value terms, sales increased 2% to ₹1.55 lakh crore from ₹1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall housing sales across the seven cities rose 3% year-on-year (YoY) to more than 1 lakh units in Q3 2026, driven by stronger demand in MMR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In value terms, sales increased 2% to ₹1.55 lakh crore from ₹1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. {{/usCountry}}

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MMR sales increased 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5% YoY in Q3 2026. Bengaluru recorded a 9% rise in both QoQ and 12% YoY, with approximately 16,670 units sold. Pune recorded approximately 15,690 units in sales, up 20% QoQ but down 6% YoY. NCR recorded around 13,765 units, up 3% QoQ but down 1% YoY. Hyderabad saw approximately 12,970 units sold, rising 15% both QoQ and YoY, the data showed.

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Kolkata recorded around 3,980 units in sales, up 3% QoQ but down 4% YoY, while Chennai recorded approximately 5,395 units, up 5% QoQ but down 10% YoY.

Also Read: MMR leads Q3 housing sales as top 7 cities clock over 1 lakh units; NCR tops price growth at 12%