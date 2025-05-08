Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Bengaluru to develop office space worth 2,000 crore

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has acquired an 11-acre land parcel in Whitefield to develop a premium Grade A office project spanning approximately 1.5 million sq ft, with an estimated gross development value of ₹2,000 crore, the company has said. Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has acquired an 11-acre land parcel in Whitefield to develop a premium Grade A office project spanning approximately 1.5 million sq ft. (Representational Photo)(Brigade Group)

This move underscores the company’s continued focus on strengthening its commercial real estate presence in one of the city's key business and technology corridors, it said.

“Whitefield remains a prime destination for office demand due to metro connectivity and the vibrant corporate ecosystem that exists. With cutting-edge architecture and future-ready, sustainable infrastructure, this project will stand out in Bengaluru’s commercial landscape while enhancing Brigade Group’s leadership in the Grade A office leasing segment. This project will also work towards bringing us closer to achieving our net-zero target,” said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Also read: Brigade Group to add 8 million sq ft of office space, plans to double flex space portfolio

To develop 8 million sq ft of office space

Brigade Group is set to expand its commercial portfolio with the addition of 8 million sq ft of office space, Shankar previously told HT.com. The upcoming office projects, currently at various design and construction stages, will be spread across cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi.

The Group manages 10 million sq ft of office space, with upcoming developments planned in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi.

Of the new developments, around half are located in Bengaluru. The upcoming office developments will mostly have major office parks across the cities.