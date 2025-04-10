Century Real Estate to launch 10 housing, plotted development projects worth 9,000 crore in FY26

Bengaluru-based developer Century Real Estate has announced a pipeline of over 10 new residential and plotted development projects for FY26, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹9,000 crore, the company said on April 10. Bengaluru-based developer Century Real Estate has announced a pipeline of over 10 new residential and plotted development projects for FY26, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹ 9,000 crore, (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The company informed that its sale bookings rose 80% last fiscal to more than ₹1,800 crore. Century Real Estate said the company has a pipeline of more than 10 new projects for 2025-26, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹9,000 crore. The company plans to launch more than 10 residential and plotted development projects.

On the commercial front, the company plans to launch around 1.5 million sq ft of space in FY26 as part of a larger 4.5 million sq ft commercial portfolio envisioned over the next three years, it said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Is the North or East a better investment option?

Major launches planned across key locations

Key upcoming projects include a 15-acre mixed-use development in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, offering 1.4 million sq ft of residential space and a GDV of over ₹2,200 crore, the company said.

Another launch will be the first phase of an integrated township in North Bengaluru with a GDV of ₹1,250 crore. The company is also planning a 15-acre premium residential development in Yelahanka, valued at ₹1,200 crore. Additionally, a plotted development in Mysuru is slated for launch later this year, it said.

Also Read: Will Bengaluru municipal corporation’s garbage tax add to homeowners’ financial burden?

Clocked ₹ 1,800 crore sales in FY25

Century Real Estate recorded sales of over ₹1,800 crore in FY25, driven largely by its luxury residential segment, which accounted for nearly 70% of total sales. This marked an 80% year-on-year growth, with the company maintaining a trend of doubling its scale every two years for the past six years, the company said in a statement.

Century Regalia, a luxury project in Indiranagar, contributed nearly ₹1,000 crore in sales, with units priced between ₹4 crore and ₹16 crore and others ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore, it said.

The average realization per sq ft rose by approximately 30%—from ₹9,000 in FY24 to ₹11,500 in FY25. New project launches contributed nearly 75% of overall sales during the year, it said.

“As we step into FY26, we are sharply focused on expanding our presence across all zones of Bengaluru through differentiated residential and commercial offerings,” said Ravindra Pai, Managing Director of Century Real Estate.

Founded in 1973, Century Real Estate is an integrated, full-service real estate development company. The company has a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio of over 20 million sq ft, comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships.