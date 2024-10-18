Cushman & Wakefield appoints Supriya Chatterjee as Managing Director, North India

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Supriya Chatterjee as Managing Director, North India. In her new mandate, Chatterjee will lead the firm’s Delhi-NCR office, driving growth and enhancing client relationships throughout the northern region, including Jaipur, the company said in a statement. Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Supriya Chatterjee as Managing Director, North India(Cushman)

She will focus on capitalizing on emerging market opportunities in one of India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, it said.

New role

“Supriya has been instrumental in shaping our growth in North India over the years. I am confident that with her extensive experience, deep market knowledge and ability to build strong teams, she will deliver the ambitious growth that we target for ourselves and our people,” said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive India & SE Asia & APAC Tenant Representation, Cushman & Wakefield.



Since joining Cushman & Wakefield in 2015, Chatterjee has been a key driver of the company’s growth in North India, particularly in the office leasing segment. Beyond business, Chatterjee heads the employee resource group WIN (Women's Integrated Network) for Cushman & Wakefield, where she actively mentors emerging female leaders within the company, it said.



Chatterjee holds an MBA from Apeejay School of Management and is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), it added.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey within the firm. It’s an honour to lead the team at a time when the Indian real estate market is experiencing such dynamic growth. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and exploring new avenues to expand our presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients. I will focus on creating a collaborative and high-performing environment for the team, where we can nurture talent and drive innovation,” said Chatterjee.

Cushman & Wakefield, listed on NYSE, is one of the leading global property consultants. It has about 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services.