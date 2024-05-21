CapitaLand Investment appoints Sumit Gera as Chief Executive Officer, India Business Park

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has appointed Sumit Gera as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India Business Park, the company said on May 21. CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has appointed Sumit Gera as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India Business Park, the company said on May 21.

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam has been appointed as CEO (Designate) of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), Asia’s first India-focused property trust listed in Singapore, the company said. He will succeed Sanjeev Dasgupta, the current Chief Executive Officer of CLINT, around August 2024.

As part of CLI’s leadership succession plans, Gera has assumed the position from Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, who has been appointed as CEO (Designate) of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), Asia’s first India-focused property trust listed in Singapore, the company said.

In his new role, Gera will drive the growth initiatives to build the business parks portfolio in India, which is a key driver of the growth strategy of CLI in India. Gera has been with the CapitaLand Group since March 2016 and has held significant roles within different business units, including as head of Portfolio Management for CLINT and head of CLI’s India private funds business. Before joining CLI, Gera led India and Australia private equity real estate investments at Partners Group AG.

“Our leadership appointments reflect our commitment to developing talent to drive our business’ growth in India, one of CLI’s core markets. Gera has extensive experience in portfolio management and investments. He has played a key role in enhancing the performance of our assets in India, including driving sustainability initiatives which is a key focus of CLI,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO, CLI India and CEO, CLINT.

Nagabhushanam will succeed Dasgupta as CEO, CLINT around August 2024. Dasgupta in his role as the CEO of CLI India, oversees the growth and management of CLI’s operations in India across business parks, logistics and data centers.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As on March 31, 2024, CLI had S$134 billion of assets under management as well as S$100 billion of funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA.

The company's diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics, self-storage and data centers.