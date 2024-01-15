Colliers India expands into residential space

Real estate consultancy Colliers India has expanded into the residential space and has appointed Ravi Shankar Singh as the Managing Director for Colliers’ Residential Transaction Services in India. Interior decor, design tips: Colour combination you can use for your office room (Huseyn Kamaladdin)

The residential transactions business will primarily focus on understanding and meeting the needs of high-net-worth individuals seeking real estate investments, Colliers India said in a statement.

"Our vision for the firm has always been focused on crafting impactful solutions and accelerating success for our clients and people. Getting into the residential space has been in the works for a while, and we believe Ravi Shankar Singh, with his distinguished expertise and vast experience, is well-equipped to drive the business,” said Badal Yagnik, CEO, Colliers India.

Singh will leverage his strategic acumen and industry expertise to drive sales and provide comprehensive advisory services for upmarket residential properties, the company said.

"The residential market has immense potential as the homebuyer sentiment and purchasing power gets stronger. The sales process has greatly evolved with much higher consumer involvement demanding quality service,” said Ravi Shankar Singh.