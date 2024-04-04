Anarock launches office leasing and advisory vertical, appoints Peush Jain as managing director

Property services group Anarock has announced the launch of its dedicated commercial office leasing services and the appointment of Peush Jain as managing director, corporate leasing and advisory. Anarock has announced the launch of its dedicated commercial office leasing services and the appointment of Peush Jain as managing director, corporate leasing and advisory.

At Anarock, Jain will spearhead corporate leasing, tenant representation across service lines, landlord representation for key developers, and managing important client relationships, Anarock Group said in a statement.

After launching its office strata-sale focused Anarock Commercial in 2020, the group sees this move as the logical next step towards completing its industry-defining real estate services portfolio. The launch of its commercial leasing and advisory vertical aligns seamlessly with the Group’s overarching growth strategy.

Anarock will target international strategic collaborations and aggressively hire top-notch commercial advisory talent to deliver exceptional services to corporate occupiers, it said.

"It is well known that a sizeable segment of our leadership has a highly pedigreed commercial real estate background," says Anuj Puri, chairman - Anarock Group.

"However, our business strategy is phased expansion. While commercial office leasing has always been a must-have in our portfolio, we wanted to wait for the right moment in time to launch this vertical. That time is now – and given Peush Jain’s established track record, we are in a strong position to capture significant market share in this segment," he said.

A real estate industry veteran with 23 years of experience in commercial real estate leasing, Peush Jain has deep industry relationships with domestic and multinational occupiers, owners, and investors in various asset classes. Prior to his appointment at Anarock, he has held leadership roles in international property consultancies CBRE and Colliers International.

"I am excited to join Anarock to expand its portfolio into commercial real estate leasing and advisory services." said Peush Jain, Managing Director - Corporate Leasing & Advisory, Anarock Group.

“We will be adapting many of the Proptech solutions Anarock has developed in-house to extend the firm's brand of excellence into the office leasing and advisory vertical," he said.

According to Anarock Research, office leasing in India is expected to surpass 50 million square feet by 2024-end. This surge is predominantly driven by robust leasing activities from Global Capability Centers (GCCs).