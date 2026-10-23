DDA offers 1,648 additional LIG flats in Narela at 14.95 lakh; bookings open October 29

Following the success of DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026, launched during Dussehra, the Delhi Development Authority is offering 1,648 additional low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela at an approximate price of ₹14.95 lakh per flat, with a flat 25% discount.

DDA is offering 1,648 additional LIG flats in Narela at approximately ₹14.95 lakh each, with a 25% discount under the Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026. (DDA)

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Online bookings will open at noon on October 29, 2026, through DDA’s Awaas Portal. The flats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis, DDA said in a statement on Oct 23, DDA said in a statement on Oct 23.

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The earlier offering under the scheme witnessed strong demand, with the flats reportedly booked within two hours of the commencement of bookings, reflecting homebuyers’ interest in DDA’s affordable housing initiatives, the Authority said.

Where are the flats located?

The additional flats are located in Pocket 1, Sectors G2–G6, Narela. Each flat has an approximate plinth area of 49.90 square metres, including common areas.

Booking process

Interested applicants can book the flats through DDA’s Awaas Portal at https://eservices.dda.org.in under the scheme title DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026. The booking amount is ₹1 lakh per flat.

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{{^usCountry}} Applicants who have already registered on the portal do not need to register again. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged from those specified in the scheme’s official brochure. Applicants are advised to review the brochure before booking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants who have already registered on the portal do not need to register again. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged from those specified in the scheme’s official brochure. Applicants are advised to review the brochure before booking. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Authority sells over 2,500 LIG flats in Narela within two hours under affordable housing scheme

Infrastructure planned in Narela

Narela is expected to benefit from planned urban infrastructure and improved connectivity. Key projects include the upcoming Delhi Metro station on the Rithala–Narela–Kundli corridor, a proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, and road links via Urban Extension Road (UER)-I, UER-II, and GT Karnal Road, DDA said.

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Also Read: ₹14.95 lakh">DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at ₹14.95 lakh

The area is also set to benefit from an upcoming education hub in Sectors G2–G6, where land has been allotted to multiple universities. Planned sports infrastructure includes the Narela Sports Complex in Sector A-7 and a proposed multi-sports integrated stadium. Green spaces and civic amenities are also expected to support the area’s long-term residential development.