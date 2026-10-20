DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Authority sells over 2,500 LIG flats in Narela within two hours under affordable housing scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Oct 20 that it received an overwhelming response to its Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026, with more than 2,500 low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela booked within two hours of online bookings opening on Dussehra. DDA said on Oct 20 that it received an overwhelming response to its Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026, with more than 2,500 low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela booked within two hours of online bookings opening on Dussehra. (DDA)

Launched under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the scheme offers flats at a 25% discount, with tentative prices starting at ₹14.95 lakh, the DDA statement said.

Online bookings for 2,516 flats in Pockets 3 and 6, Sectors G2–G6, Narela, opened at noon on October 20 under the first-come, first-served (FCFS) system.

Of the total inventory, 1,020 flats are located in Pocket 3, while 1,496 are in Pocket 6. The DDA said the response reflects demand for affordable housing and public confidence in its housing initiatives, it said.

The authority is also developing infrastructure and civic amenities in Narela, which is emerging as a residential, educational, institutional and sports hub. Investments in infrastructure and connectivity are expected to support the area's planned urban growth, the DDA said.

DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Flat locations and prices Narela, Pocket 3: The pocket has 1,020 flats, each measuring 49.90 square metres, at a tentative price of ₹15.01 lakh per flat after the discount.

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Narela, Pocket 6: The pocket has 1,496 flats DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats; prices from ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge unitsat a tentative price of ₹14.95 lakh each after the discount.

Also Read: DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at ₹14.95 lakh