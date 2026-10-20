DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Authority sells over 2,500 LIG flats in Narela within two hours under affordable housing scheme
Online bookings for 2,516 affordable flats in Narela under DDA’s Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026 opened on Dussehra, under first-come, first-served (FCFS) system
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Oct 20 that it received an overwhelming response to its Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026, with more than 2,500 low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela booked within two hours of online bookings opening on Dussehra.
Launched under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the scheme offers flats at a 25% discount, with tentative prices starting at ₹14.95 lakh, the DDA statement said.
Online bookings for 2,516 flats in Pockets 3 and 6, Sectors G2–G6, Narela, opened at noon on October 20 under the first-come, first-served (FCFS) system.
Of the total inventory, 1,020 flats are located in Pocket 3, while 1,496 are in Pocket 6. The DDA said the response reflects demand for affordable housing and public confidence in its housing initiatives, it said.
The authority is also developing infrastructure and civic amenities in Narela, which is emerging as a residential, educational, institutional and sports hub. Investments in infrastructure and connectivity are expected to support the area's planned urban growth, the DDA said.
DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Flat locations and prices
Narela, Pocket 3: The pocket has 1,020 flats, each measuring 49.90 square metres, at a tentative price of ₹15.01 lakh per flat after the discount.
Also Read: Delhi Master Plan 2047 explained: What it means for housing, redevelopment and NCR’s real estate market
Narela, Pocket 6: The pocket has 1,496 flats DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats; prices from ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge unitsat a tentative price of ₹14.95 lakh each after the discount.
Also Read: DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at ₹14.95 lakh
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More