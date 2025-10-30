DLF Q2 FY26 net profit falls 15% to ₹1,180 crore; sales up six-fold to ₹4,332 crore driven by demand for Mumbai project

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer DLF on October 30 reported a nearly 15% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,180.09 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹1,381 crore in the same period last year, due to lower revenue from operations. However, the company’s sales bookings surged six-fold to ₹4,332 crore, driven by demand for its maiden project launched in Mumbai. Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer DLF on October 30 reported a nearly 15% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,180.09 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹1,381 crore during the same time last year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

The company's revenue from operations decreased by approximately 20% in Q2 FY26 to ₹1,643.04 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year, compared to ₹1,975.02 crore during the same period last year.

According to the Q2 results, the company's total income, however, rose to ₹2,261.80 crore from ₹2,180.83 crore during the same period last year.

According to the company statement, the company’s sales bookings for the second quarter stood at ₹4,332 crore, driven by the successful maiden launch in Mumbai, The Westpark, and continued healthy momentum in the super-luxury segment.

The company’s sales bookings stood at ₹692 crore in the same period last year.

"We continue to focus on further strengthening of our balance sheet and cash flow generation. The net cash position stood at ₹7,717 crore at the end of the quarter, despite a higher dividend payout of ₹1,485 crore and debt repayment of ₹963 crore during the (September) quarter," the real estate firm said.

The company's cumulative new sales bookings for H1FY26 stood at ₹15,757 crore, in line with its annual guidance, the statement said.

According to the company, rating agency CRISIL upgraded DLF’s credit rating to AA+/Stable, reflecting the strong financial health and consistent business performance.

According to the company statement, the housing sector continues to benefit from a resilient economy, an increasing desire for home ownership, and growing demand for branded, credible developers.

“We continue to leverage our high-quality land bank by calibrating our new product offerings to capitalise on this sustained momentum, in line with our guided trajectory,” the company stated.

Annuity business According to the company, its annuity business continued to deliver healthy and consistent growth.

In Q2FY26, consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (DCCDL) stood at ₹1,822 crore, EBITDA stood at ₹1,412 crore, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 12%, and consolidated profit for the quarter stood at ₹643 crore, a y-o-y growth of 23%, the company said.

"Our operational annuity portfolio now stands at 49 million sq ft, among the largest organically grown portfolios in India. On the backdrop of strong tailwinds, coupled with a sizable and identified product pipeline, we continue to implement a robust capital expenditure program to further grow our annuity portfolio over the medium term,” it said.

According to the company, it continues to deliver consistent and profitable growth, backed by a strong balance sheet, high-quality assets, and a resilient business model. “The company remains committed to capitalising on sector tailwinds and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” the statement added.