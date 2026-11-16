Elan Group ties up with Marriott for branded residences in Gurugram, plans 1 and 2 BHK apartments

Gurugram-based Elan Group has entered into a brand licensing and management agreement with Marriott International to develop branded residences under the 'Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy' brand at its ongoing mixed-use project, Elan Imperial, in Sector 82, Gurugram.

Elan Group has entered into a brand licensing and management agreement with Marriott International to develop branded residences in Gurugram under the 'Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy'

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The proposed development will comprise an exclusive collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments available for private ownership. Elan Group will undertake the construction and development of the residences, while Marriott International will manage the project upon completion.

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Sales and marketing of the apartments are expected to begin after the developer obtains the requisite registrations under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), the company said.

Project is a 9-acre mixed-use luxury development

Spread across approximately nine acres, Elan Imperial is an integrated mixed-use development with a built-up area of around 2.5 million sq ft. The project is envisioned as a luxury destination combining high-end retail, hospitality and lifestyle offerings.

“This collaboration with Marriott marks another defining chapter in ELAN Group’s journey and a significant milestone in our vision to redefine living in India. Introducing Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy reflects our commitment to creating future-ready, sustainable developments that seamlessly bring together world-class hospitality, exceptional living experiences and enduring value for generations to come,” said Ravish Kapoor, managing director, Elan Group.

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Kiran Andicot, senior vice-president, South Asia, Marriott International, said the agreement marked an important step in expanding the global presence of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, with its anticipated debut in India. He added that the country offered significant growth opportunities, driven by evolving homeowner expectations and rising demand for hospitality-inspired residential services.

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The agreement marks another milestone in Elan Group's association with Marriott International, following an earlier agreement for a JW Marriott hotel and JW Marriott residences in Sector 106, Gurugram, the company said.

The partnership reflects Elan Group's focus on developing differentiated real estate destinations through global hospitality brands and expanding its branded residential portfolio, it said.

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