Embassy REIT announces appointment of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as interim CEO

Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, on November 7 announced the appointment of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as its Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Prior to joining Embassy REIT, Bhattacharjee spent over 12 years as an investment banker at global firms, including Nomura, Citi, UBS, and JPMorgan. As an investment banker, Bhattacharjee has worked on numerous REIT and real estate capital markets and advisory transactions in in New York and Singapore.

Bhattacharjee holds a BA on Economics from Middlebury College, an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, the company said.

Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest office REIT in Asia, by area. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 51.1 msf portfolio of 14 office parks in India’s office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region and Chennai.

Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 38.4 msf completed operating area and is home to 260 of the world’s leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under‑construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.

