GRAP Stage 1 restrictions come into effect in Delhi before Diwali, Credai NCR issues guidelines to member developers

With air quality touching the ‘poor’ category for the third consecutive day in the Delhi NCR just a few weeks before Diwali, restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital on October 15. With air quality touching the ‘poor’ category for the third consecutive day in the Delhi NCR just a few weeks before Diwali, restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force on October 15. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)(HT)

CREDAI-NCR, a real estate builders’ body, has issued guidelines to member developers and asked them to comply with the Commission for Air Quality Management norms that involve registering projects on the state pollution control board’s website, using anti-smog guns and dust suppression measures.



Real estate developers said that while the implementation of GRAP 1 does not ban construction and development activities for real estate projects registered on the web portal of the respective state pollution control authority’s website, a blanket ban on construction activity does delay projects by three months and result in heavy financial losses.

"Even though the implementation of GRAP-1 poses does not ban construction and development activities for projects registered on the web portal of the respective state pollution control authority’s website, a blanket ban severely impacts the real estate sector. A halt in construction for just one month can delay projects by at least three months, resulting in substantial financial losses. As one of the largest employers of unskilled labour, a blanket construction ban threatens livelihoods,” said Manoj Gaur, president CREDAI-NCR.

CREDAI-NCR has issued guidelines to member developers asking them to comply with the (commission for Air Quality Management) CAQM norms that include registering on the State Pollution Control Board’s website, using anti-smog guns and dust suppression measures. “We would also like to add that RERA-registered projects are mandated to adhere consistently to pollution control standards," he added.

What is Stage 1 of GRAP?



Delhi’s chief minister Atishi Marlena announced on October 15 that 99 teams will inspect private and government construction sites in Delhi to ensure compliance with dust mitigation measures, as GRAP Stage 1 has been implemented along with other related measures.

Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns.

GRAP Stage 1 also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

Air quality in Delhi has continued to remain in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 207 on October 15, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI dipped to the 'poor' zone after Dussehra.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.