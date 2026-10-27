Hiranandani Communities, Krisala Developers partner for 97-acre luxury township in Nagpur with 2,100 crore potential

Mumbai-based, Hiranandani Developer's Eleva and Krisala Developers announced their foray into the Nagpur real estate market by launching a 97-acre golf course township project. The project spread across 2.1 million sq ft will have luxury villas, townhouses, and plots, having an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹2100 crore.

Hiranandani Developer's Eleva and Krisala Developers announced their foray into the Nagpur real estate market by launching a 97-acre golf course township project. (File Photo )

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The project is located on the outskirts of Nagpur city near the Ring Road and the Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 700 km expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, the winter capital of Maharashtra. The company announced that the project aims to attract interest from High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs). According to the company, the project will feature a 16-acre, 9-hole golf course, and two clubhouses totaling 42,000 sq ft.

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"Its golf course, envisioned as one of the largest in Nagpur, will serve as a defining feature of the development, creating a distinctive setting for premium living. The township will also feature 51 ultra-luxury plots, which are attracting interest from HNIs and UHNIs to capitalise on Nagpur’s long-term growth potential," the company said in its statement.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the company, the project is currently in the planning stage, and the two partners are in the process of obtaining approvals, and thereafter apply for RERA approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the company, the project is currently in the planning stage, and the two partners are in the process of obtaining approvals, and thereafter apply for RERA approval. {{/usCountry}}

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This is the second project in partnership between Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers. In February 2025, Hiranandani Communities had announced plans to develop a 105-acre integrated township worth ₹7,000 crore. The project will feature luxury villas, branded residences, along with luxury apartments.

"We will develop the Nagpur project in association with Krisala Developers under Eleva by Hiranandani Communities, our development management platform. It will add jobs, investment and social infrastructure to the regional economy. Alongside this, we will continue to expand through integrated townships, redevelopment, joint development, and joint ventures. One size does not fit all in real estate. A diversified model helps us read each market right and grow steadily through this upcycle," said Niranjan Hiranandani, Chief Managing Director of Hiranandani Communities.

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"We are planning three years for the first phase, and overall we plan to complete the project in a total of five years. The project is currently in planning stage, and we aim to soon apply for RERA," said Hiranandani.

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“Our growth strategy is centred on building a differentiated real estate portfolio that can scale across markets while remaining anchored in quality, design and customer aspirations. "The premium and luxury segments offer an opportunity to move beyond conventional housing propositions and create developments that deliver a more distinctive lifestyle experience," said Aakash Agarwal, Managing Director, Krisala Developers.

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"For Krisala, entering Nagpur is also a strategic step towards diversifying our geographic presence and building a stronger foothold in markets with long-term growth potential. We believe that combining our understanding of evolving homebuyer preferences with the development expertise of Hiranandani Communities will help us create enduring brand value and establish a platform for sustained growth in the years ahead," said Agarwal.