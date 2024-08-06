 IDFC First Bank leases four floors spanning 1.64 lakh sq ft in Mumbai - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IDFC First Bank leases four floors spanning 1.64 lakh sq ft in Mumbai

ByShakshi Jain
Aug 06, 2024 05:25 PM IST

The five-year lease period commences on January 15, 2025, with a starting monthly rent of ₹3.85 crore

IDFC First Bank has leased four floors spanning 1.64 lakh square feet in Oberoi Garden City of Mumbai's Goregaon East suburb, property registration documents accessed through real estate portal FloorTap.com showed.

IDFC First Bank leases 4 floors spanning 1.64 lakh sq ft in Mumbai's Oberoi Garden City (Representational photo)(Pexels)
IDFC First Bank leases 4 floors spanning 1.64 lakh sq ft in Mumbai's Oberoi Garden City (Representational photo)(Pexels)

The deal, which also includes parking space for 165 cars in Commerze III of the business hub, involves a starting monthly rent of 3.85 crore or 233 per square feet, the documents showed. Terms of the deal include a 15% escalation in rent following 36 months of the license commencement date. The 5-years lease period begins on January 15, 2025.

Also Read: Unity Small Finance Bank buys commercial properties worth 400 crore in Mumbai

Commerze III is a 51-storey commercial development, located within the International Business Park of Oberoi Garden City. It is also home to global investment bank Morgan Stanley, which has leased 1.6 million square feet on lower floors within the building.

The property deal was registered on July 30 and named Oberoi Realty Limited as the lessor. It included a stamp duty of 71.64 lakh and a security deposit of 34 crore, the documents showed.

Also Read: Highest rental deal in BKC? IMC India leases commercial office space in Mumbai for 700 per sq ft

Terms of the deal

Common area maintenance charges will amount to 41.23 lakh per month, as per the documents. The Grade A commercial tower includes as many as 52 elevators and three floors of parking in the basement.

The lock-in period stands at 36 months and the fit-out period which commenced on July 15, 2024 will last till December 31, 2024, as per details cited in the registration documents.

Also Read: WeWork India renews lease for 1.4 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai at 2.25 crore rent per month

This comes after co-working firm WeWork India last month renewed its lease for 1.4 lakh square feet of office space in neighbouring Nesco IT Park for a monthly rental fee of 2.25 crore. The deal included a stamp duty of 37.93 lakh.

Queries sent to Oberoi Realty and IDFC First Bank by HT.com did not elicit a response. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / IDFC First Bank leases four floors spanning 1.64 lakh sq ft in Mumbai
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On