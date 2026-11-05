ILV South Warehousing Parks Pvt Ltd acquires 47-acre industrial land parcel near Bengaluru for 105 crore

ILV South Warehousing Parks Private Limited has acquired a 47.44-acre industrial land parcel in Kolar district near Bengaluru for a total premium of ₹105.47 crore, according to property registration data accessed by Propstack.

ILV South Warehousing Parks Private Limited has acquired a 47.44-acre industrial land parcel in Kolar district near Bengaluru for a total premium of ₹105.47 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The land has been allotted by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to ILV South Warehousing Parks Private Limited through a lease-cum-sale arrangement, with the transaction commencing on August 17, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the documents, the land parcel is located in Jakkasandra 2nd Phase (Mindahalli) Industrial Area, Mindahalli Village, Kasaba Hobli, in Kolar district. The property measures approximately 1,91,990 sq metres, equivalent to around 47.44 acres. The total premium for the land has been recorded at ₹105,46,79,996, translating into approximately ₹2.22 crore per acre.

The transaction has been structured as a lease-cum-sale arrangement for an initial period of 10 years, with a provision for absolute sale upon fulfilment of specified development and production-related covenants. The annual lease rent is ₹47,442, in addition to annual maintenance charges of ₹7,11,624, according to the transaction details in the documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} ILV South Warehousing Parks Pvt Ltd and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ILV South Warehousing Parks Pvt Ltd and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: NCR accounts for 21.8% of India’s warehousing demand; rents jump 44% since 2023

The Jakkasandra 2nd Phase industrial area is located in Malur taluk, which has industrial activity and connectivity to Bengaluru and neighbouring manufacturing centres. Industrial land parcels in such locations are increasingly relevant for companies looking to establish manufacturing facilities, warehousing infrastructure and distribution networks outside the more established and expensive industrial pockets of major cities.

India’s Warehousing Absorption Up 16% in 9M 2026, NCR Rents Surge 44% Since 2023

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India’s warehousing and industrial real estate market continued to expand in 9M 2026, with net absorption across the top 8 cities rising by 16.2% year-on-year to 49.5 Mn sq ft, compared with 42.6 Mn sq ft in the corresponding period of 2025. Cumulative net absorption between 2021 and 9M 2026 reached 266.5 Mn sq ft, highlighting the scale of occupier demand over the past five years, according to a ANARCOK report released on November 4.

The report said that NCR led with a 21.8% share, followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 18.5% and Pune at 17.4%. Pune has overtaken Bengaluru, which accounted for 15.1% of cumulative absorption. Meanwhile, Chennai’s share stood at 10.7%, while Kolkata comprised 7.7% share. Both Hyderabad and Ahmedabad comprised a 4.4% share each.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ₹97 lakh a month">DHL leases 4.3 lakh sq ft of warehousing space at Indospace Park, Chennai, for ₹97 lakh a month

India’s warehousing and industrial real estate market continued to expand in 9M 2026, with net absorption across the top 8 cities rising by 16.2% year-on-year to 49.5 Mn sq ft, compared with 42.6 Mn sq ft in the corresponding period of 2025. Cumulative net absorption between 2021 and 9M 2026 reached 266.5 Mn sq ft, highlighting the scale of occupier demand over the past five years, according to a ANARCOK report released on November 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ₹100 crore">Adani Logistics Ltd leases 66,250 sq ft warehousing space near Mumbai to DMart in 28-year deal worth over ₹100 crore

The report said that NCR led with a 21.8% share, followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 18.5% and Pune at 17.4%. Pune has overtaken Bengaluru, which accounted for 15.1% of cumulative absorption. Meanwhile, Chennai’s share stood at 10.7%, while Kolkata comprised 7.7% share. Both Hyderabad and Ahmedabad comprised a 4.4% share each.