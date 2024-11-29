Listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha, has executed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited for ₹47.94 crore to which JLIPPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lodha, it said in a regulatory filing on November 29. Lodha Group acquires Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for ₹ 48 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

According to the regulatory filing, the company said that “the acquisition is in pursuance of our planned strategy for calibrated growth in our annuity income through Digital Infrastructure viz. Industrial and Logistics under the LILP (Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park) brand.”

Other announcements

Three weeks ago, Lodha had announced that it has entered into agreements for acquisition of the stake held by Bain Capital in its three different joint entities under the Digital Infrastructure Platform for ₹307 crore.

In January 2024, the company had also announced that it has finalised agreements for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Goel Ganga Ventures India Private Limited (GGVIPL). Following this transaction, GGVIPL is set to become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Earlier this year, Abhishek Lodha CMD of Lodha Group had said that Palava City near Mumbai spread around 4,500 acres may scale up and generate a revenue of over ₹8,000 crore per year in the next couple of years owing to development of residential, commercial properties, including warehousing and industrial spaces and life sciences hub.

The company also targets to have a market share of 15% in the IT city Bengaluru by end of the decade. "The company’s pilot phase in "Bengaluru has been concluded successfully. As you are aware, when we entered Bengaluru in mid-2021, we had mentioned that we would be in pilot phase for 2-3 years during which, we will focus on building a strong local operating team, understanding local operating nuances and making sure that we can showcase our delivery to consumers," Lodha said during the Q2FY25 earnings call.