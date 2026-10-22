LuLu leases hypermarket space at Greater Noida Mall for 15 years at nearly 51 crore

LuLu International Shopping Malls Private Limited has leased approximately 62,035 sq ft of carpet area on the lower-ground floor of I-Thums Galleria in Greater Noida for 15 years, at a total rent of nearly ₹51 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

The leased premises comprise 56,035 sq ft of retail carpet area and 6,000 sq ft of back-of-house area.

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The documents show that the lease provides for a monthly rent of ₹45 per sq ft for the retail area and ₹20 per sq ft for the back-of-house area, taking the initial monthly rent to approximately ₹26.41 lakh.

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The leased premises comprise 56,035 sq ft of retail carpet area and 6,000 sq ft of back-of-house area. The premises were scheduled to be handed over by March 31, 2026, with rent commencing after a 240-day fit-out period or on the store’s opening date, whichever is earlier.

The documents showed the company has deposited ₹1.585 crore as a security deposit, equivalent to six months of the initial lease rent.

Key details of LuLu’s Greater Noida hypermarket lease

The lease provides for a 9% rent escalation every three years. It also includes 10 car parking spaces and 100 two-wheeler parking spaces at no additional cost.

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement specifies a three-year lock-in period for the lessee and a 15-year lock-in period for the lessor. In addition to rent, the company will pay monthly common area maintenance (CAM) charges of approximately ₹12.11 lakh to the maintenance company, the documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement specifies a three-year lock-in period for the lessee and a 15-year lock-in period for the lessor. In addition to rent, the company will pay monthly common area maintenance (CAM) charges of approximately ₹12.11 lakh to the maintenance company, the documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this week, LuLu Group announced the opening of a new 1-lakh-sq-ft hypermarket in Greater Noida, strengthening its presence in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. Company sources told Hindustan Times that the 1-lakh-sq-ft figure refers to the hypermarket’s larger, super built-up area, which includes common areas, while the registered lease covers 62,035 sq ft of carpet area.

The UAE-based retailer is targeting an investment of ₹2,500 crore to establish 25 outlets across Delhi-NCR by 2030. The expansion will include a mix of hypermarkets and smaller daily-concept stores, depending on the catchment and population of each location, a senior company executive told Hindustan Times.

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Also Read: LuLu opens 1 lakh sq ft hypermarket in Greater Noida

Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said LuLu Group’s entry into Greater Noida reflected the growing interest of institutional and large-format retailers in NCR’s expanding suburban markets.

“Anchor commitments of this scale reflect sustained confidence in organised physical retail, especially in high-density residential corridors where consumer spending is maturing rapidly,” he said.

Also Read: ₹2,500-crore investment, targets 25 outlets across Delhi-NCR by 2030">LuLu Group plans ₹2,500-crore investment, targets 25 outlets across Delhi-NCR by 2030

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With operations across more than 35 countries, a network of over 285 retail stores and 24 shopping malls, LuLu continues to expand its presence in India through shopping malls and hypermarkets, the company said in a statement.