LuLu opens 1 lakh sq ft hypermarket in Greater Noida

LuLu Group, a leading retail group in the region, has opened a new 1-lakh-sq-ft hypermarket in Greater Noida, strengthening its presence in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region, the company said in a statement.

LuLu Group, a leading retail group in the region, has opened a new 1-lakh-sq-ft hypermarket in Greater Noida, strengthening its presence in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region,

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The hypermarket located at I-Thums Galleria Mall brings LuLu’s internationally recognised shopping experience to customers across Greater Noida, Noida and neighbouring areas.

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The opening ceremony was held on Oct 18 in the presence of Rakesh Sachan, Cabinet Minister, Khadi & Village Industries, Sericulture Industries, and Handloom & Textiles, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Minister of State for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of LuLu Group; and Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director, alongside government representatives and senior management.

With business operations spanning more than 35 countries and a network of over 285 retail stores and 24 shopping malls, LuLu has built a reputation for quality, variety and value. The renowned international brand continues to expand across India through its shopping malls and hypermarkets, bringing global retail standards and products from around the world to more Indian cities, the company said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Built around the promise of ‘Har Zaroorat Ka Naya Address’, the Greater Noida hypermarket offers an extensive selection of fresh produce, groceries, international products, and household essentials, as well as electronics and home appliances. An in-house bakery and ready-to-eat food counters complement the range, combining LuLu’s global sourcing strengths with products suited to local tastes and everyday needs, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Built around the promise of ‘Har Zaroorat Ka Naya Address’, the Greater Noida hypermarket offers an extensive selection of fresh produce, groceries, international products, and household essentials, as well as electronics and home appliances. An in-house bakery and ready-to-eat food counters complement the range, combining LuLu’s global sourcing strengths with products suited to local tastes and everyday needs, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The opening of our first hypermarket in Greater Noida marks an important milestone in our expansion across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. Guided by our chairman’s vision, we look forward to bringing LuLu’s international shopping experience closer to more communities, offering customers quality, variety and value under one roof,” said Jayakumar Gangadharan, Director – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Telangana.

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The company had in 2022 announced investments of over ₹19,000 crore in India for malls, hypermarkets, and its other businesses in India in the next four years, totalling to around 5 million sq ft of development, including in cities such as Gurugram and Noida, Calicut, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Kottayam, Palakkad in Kerala and Varanasi, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The Lulu Group has operations in countries like the UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The company operates 260 LuLu stores and 24 shopping malls across the GCC, Egypt, India, and the Far East.

Retail real estate market

High street retail locations dominated leasing activities in the September quarter of 2026, accounting for 68 per cent of the total gross leasing. The share of shopping malls stood at 32 per cent of overall leasing, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

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Of the eight cities, leasing activities were down only in Mumbai and Pune. The remaining six cities showed an upward trend. Despite a fall in the September quarter, total leasing of retail spaces rose marginally to 6.57 million sq ft in the January-September period.

Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director, Mumbai & New Business, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "India's retail market continues to demonstrate steady underlying occupier interest, even as quality retail space remains constrained".

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He noted that total leasing activities during the January-September period rose, even as the eight cities did not witness any opening of new shopping malls. The limited availability of premium retail space is increasingly influencing the pace of leasing, he said.

Also Read: More malls to come up in Delhi than Gurugram and Noida over the next three years