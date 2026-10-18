Manasum, Signature Global join hands for 164-unit senior living project in Gurugram, eye 575 crore sales

Manasum Senior Living and Signature Global have joined hands to develop a 164-unit senior living project in Gurugram, marking Manasum’s entry into the Delhi-NCR market. The project has an estimated sales potential of ₹575 crore.

Manasum Senior Living and Signature Global have joined hands to develop a 164-unit senior living project in Gurugram, marking Manasum’s entry into the Delhi-NCR market. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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Located at Signature Global Sarvam at DXP Estates, Sector 37D, Gurugram, Manasum Varishta will comprise 164 three-bedroom apartments. The residences will be available in two configurations of 1,815 sq ft and 1,840 sq ft, with an expected price of around ₹3.7 crore per unit.

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The project is being developed under a partnership model, with Signature Global responsible for land, development and construction, including project financing, approvals and liaisoning. Manasum will undertake the marketing and sales of the residences and manage the senior living operations and services after handover.

The development is part of a 14-acre project with an overall development area of approximately 3.6 million sq ft. The construction contract has been awarded, and work is expected to commence within a month. The companies are targeting sales closure within 12-18 months, while handover is expected in around 48 months.

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The senior living offering will include food and beverage services, concierge services, housekeeping, 24/7 healthcare support, an ambulance on standby, and round-the-clock community engagement activities.

Manasum expands to North India

Anantharam V. Varayur, Co-Founder, Manasum Senior Living, said, “Gurugram marks an important step in Manasum’s expansion into North India. Our partnership with Signature Global allows us to bring our senior living operating model to the Delhi-NCR market while leveraging the developer’s capabilities in project execution. We will focus on the sales and long-term management of the community, including the services and support required for senior residents.”

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Devender Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Signature Global, said, “The partnership brings together Signature Global’s development capabilities and Manasum’s specialised senior living expertise. We will develop the project in line with Manasum’s specifications, while Manasum will lead sales and subsequently manage the senior living operations. The collaboration adds a specialised residential offering to the Gurugram market.”

Manasum Senior Living is one of the leading senior living developers in South India, founded by Anantharam V. Varayur, Sumanthy Anantharam and Kushal Ramesh. The company develops purpose-built senior living communities, primarily through partnerships with established real estate developers.

Also Read: Senior living market shifts beyond one-size-fits-all model, offers luxury in metros, affordability in Tier-2 cities

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The company currently operates projects across Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, while expanding into Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka and North India. Manasum currently has around 950 operational units, over 1,000 under development, and more than 750 in the pipeline. As part of its pan-India expansion strategy, the company is targeting 10,000 senior living units by 2030. It plans to invest nearly ₹800 crore and launch more than 25 projects over the next five years.