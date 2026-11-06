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Max Estates buys 5.5-acre land in Noida for 272 crore

Max Estates buys 5.5-acre land in Noida for ₹272 crore to develop a mixed-use project

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 16:07:07 IST
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New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Realty firm Max Estates Ltd has bought a 5.5-acre plot in Noida for 272 crore through an e-auction to develop a mixed-use project, as part of its expansion plan.

Max Estates Ltd has bought a 5.5-acre plot in Noida for 272 crore through an e-auction to develop a mixed-use project. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
Max Estates Ltd has bought a 5.5-acre plot in Noida for 272 crore through an e-auction to develop a mixed-use project. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Max Estates informed that the company, along with other minority consortium partners, has received allotment of a 5.5-acre plot in Sector 132, Noida, in an e-auction conducted by the local development authority.

"The bid value for the land parcel is approximately 272 crore, of which 40 per cent is payable within 60 days of allotment and the balance amount payable in instalments over 4 years," the filing said.

The company will build a mixed-use project comprising residential, commercial, retail and amenities, with a developable area of 5 lakh sq ft.

Also Read: ₹10,000-12,000 crore revenue potential">Max Estates to enter Delhi housing market with 84.71-acre land deal, eyes 10,000-12,000 crore revenue potential

Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Max Estates, said, "This is a strategic addition to our Noida portfolio and reflects the disciplined, opportunistic approach we bring to land acquisition".

"This win is consistent with our strategy of continuously replenishing a phased, multi-year development pipeline, and we expect it to further strengthen our growth trajectory in the NCR residential and mixed-use market. This is consistent with our growth strategy of building a high-quality portfolio across residential and commercial real estate in Delhi NCR," he said.

Also Read: Adobe to expand office footprint in Noida, lease over 1.5 lakh sq ft at Max Square

Vachani said this land acquisition increases the company's overall future revenue potential to nearly 32,000 crore.

Max Estates Ltd is the real estate arm of Max Group. It has developed some commercial projects in Delhi-NCR and launched many housing projects.

 
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Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
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