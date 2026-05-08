Adobe to expand office space in Noida's Max Square, to lease over 1.5 lakh sq ft of space

Adobe has expanded its office footprint in Noida with over 1.58 lakh sq ft lease at Max Square, developed by Max Estates Limited, located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the company said in a statement on May 8. Adobe has leased over 1.58 lakh sq ft at Max Square in Noida, a commercial project by Max Estates Limited. (File Photo )

“The transaction has been executed with Adobe and is one of the many technology companies’ leases signed at Max Square as their preferred workplace. Earlier this year, AML RightSource leased over 1.57 lakh sq ft at Max Square to set up one of the largest GCCs in Delhi NCR,” the statement said.

Adobe is preparing to move into the IGBC Platinum-certified office development, which the developer said has emerged as a preferred workplace destination for multinational firms and global capability centres (GCCs).

Max Estates said its operational commercial assets, including Max Square, Max House and Max Towers, have remained fully leased for over a year, reflecting sustained demand for premium office spaces.

Rahul Arora, AVP and head of leasing, Max Estates, said, “We are truly delighted to onboard a global technology leader like Adobe to Max Square. Their presence strengthens the vibrant WorkWell community we are nurturing here. This partnership is a true testament of flight to quality, where the built environment with an ecosystem of spaces, services and amenities enables holistic wellbeing of its users. We look forward to building on this partnership in addressing Adobe’s real estate needs in the coming years.”

Also Read: Accenture leases nearly 1.65 lakh sq ft office space in Noida for a total rent of ₹195 crore

Previous office transactions in Noida Earlier, Accenture had leased nearly 1.65 lakh sq ft in Noida for a period of five years at a total rent of ₹195 crore. The space was leased from Onward Coworkx Pvt Ltd, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The commercial space was leased in ACE Capitol, Tower 2, in Noida's Sector 132, and spans eight floors, including 1, 23, 4, 7, 13, 14, and 15, the documents show. According to the property registration documents, the lease commencement date is December 15, 2025, and the per sq ft rent rate is ₹192. The starting monthly rent is ₹3.16 crore, and it increases by 6% annually. The security deposit for the space is ₹9.50 crore, according to the documents.

In February 2026, Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited has subleased about 4.3 lakh sq ft of space in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products Ltd, a collaboration between Micromax Informatics and Huaqin Technology Co, at a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to sublease documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: MetLife GCC leases 75,000 sq ft office space in Noida at ₹41.84 lakh per month for five years

The space is located in a building in Sector Ecotech 7, Greater Noida, and the sublease was registered on February 5, the documents showed. The lease term is 4 years and 8 months, commencing January 1, 2026, with an option to renew upon expiry.

In October 2025, MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Private Limited leased 75,000 sq ft of office space at Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust’s Oxygen Business Park in Noida at a monthly rent of about ₹41.84 lakh for a five-year term, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Among other transactions, MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Private Limited has also leased 75,000 sq ft of office space at Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust’s Oxygen Business Park in Noida at a monthly rent of about ₹41.84 lakh for a five-year term. The lease commenced on October 1, 2025, with rent commencing on July 1, 2026. The company had paid a security deposit of ₹2.51 crore, according to documents.