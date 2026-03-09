Oppo leases 4.3 lakh sq ft in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products at ₹1.04 crore a month
Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited has subleased about 4.3 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products Ltd
Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited has subleased about 4.3 lakh sq ft of space in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products Ltd, a collaboration between Micromax Informatics and Huaqin Technology Co, at a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to sublease documents accessed by Propstack.
The space is located in a building in Sector Ecotech 7, Greater Noida, and the sublease was registered on February 5, the documents showed. The lease term is 4 years and 8 months, commencing January 1, 2026, with an option to renew upon expiry.
Under the agreement, Bhagwati Products Ltd has taken 10,000 sq m (107,639 square feet) on the third floor for ₹26 lakh per month, another 10,000 sq m (107,639 square feet) on the same floor for ₹26 lakh, and 20,000 sq m (215,278 square feet) across the first and second floors for ₹52 lakh per month, totaling a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore. The agreement also provides for a 5% rent escalation after 24 months, the document showed.
A stamp duty of ₹95.60 lakh has been paid on the transaction, as per the document.
The document noted that Bhagwati Products Ltd was looking for premises to set up a manufacturing facility.
Queries have been emailed to Oppo Mobiles India Private Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. Bhagwati Products Ltd could not be reached.
Micromax’s associate company, Bhagwati Products Ltd, has a joint venture with Chinese original design manufacturer (ODM) Huaqin. BPL has clients such as Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, and Acer, covering a wide spectrum of product categories, according to media reports.
