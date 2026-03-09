Oppo leases 4.3 lakh sq ft in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products at ₹1.04 crore a month

Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited has subleased about 4.3 lakh sq ft of space in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products Ltd, a collaboration between Micromax Informatics and Huaqin Technology Co, at a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to sublease documents accessed by Propstack. Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited has subleased about 4.3 lakh sq ft of space in Greater Noida to Bhagwati Products Ltd, a collaboration between Micromax Informatics and Huaqin Technology Co (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The space is located in a building in Sector Ecotech 7, Greater Noida, and the sublease was registered on February 5, the documents showed. The lease term is 4 years and 8 months, commencing January 1, 2026, with an option to renew upon expiry.

Under the agreement, Bhagwati Products Ltd has taken 10,000 sq m (107,639 square feet) on the third floor for ₹26 lakh per month, another 10,000 sq m (107,639 square feet) on the same floor for ₹26 lakh, and 20,000 sq m (215,278 square feet) across the first and second floors for ₹52 lakh per month, totaling a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore. The agreement also provides for a 5% rent escalation after 24 months, the document showed.

A stamp duty of ₹95.60 lakh has been paid on the transaction, as per the document.

Also Read: Will HCL-Foxconn's semiconductor plant transform Jewar's real estate market?

The document noted that Bhagwati Products Ltd was looking for premises to set up a manufacturing facility.

Queries have been emailed to Oppo Mobiles India Private Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. Bhagwati Products Ltd could not be reached.

Micromax’s associate company, Bhagwati Products Ltd, has a joint venture with Chinese original design manufacturer (ODM) Huaqin. BPL has clients such as Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, and Acer, covering a wide spectrum of product categories, according to media reports.

Also Read: MetLife GCC leases 75,000 sq ft office space in Noida at ₹41.84 lakh per month for five years