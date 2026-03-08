Max Estates gets RERA nod for Max One project in Noida; construction to begin soon

Max Estates Limited has secured RERA approval for Max One, a development planned around Max Towers in Noida’s Sector 16B. The approval ends a nine-year wait for homebuyers of the stalled Delhi One project, with construction expected to commence shortly, bringing relief to affected buyers, the company said in a statement. Max Estates Limited has secured RERA approval for Max One, a development planned around Max Towers in Noida’s Sector 16B. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The proposed development spans around 10 acres and has a development potential of about 2.5 million sq ft. According to the company, the project draws inspiration from leading global urban districts such as Hudson Yards, One Blackfriars, and Marina One.

The Noida project is planned as an integrated mixed-use destination featuring by-invite-only ultra-luxury serviced residences, premium office spaces, curated retail, and an exclusive members-only club. It is expected to generate a total sales potential of around ₹2,000 crore, along with an annuity rental income potential of about ₹120 crore, the statement said.

“With Max One, we look forward to shaping our first truly integrated campus, bringing alive Max Estates’ LiveWell and WorkWell philosophy to create a holistic downtown experience. This also marks a new chapter for homeowners who have waited for nearly a decade. We look forward to welcoming them to the Max Estates family, as well as the wider community, to experience a first-of-its-kind downtown destination that promises a life well connected with everything they need,” said Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Max Estates.

Max Estates acquired Boulevard Projects Private Limited (BPPL) last year to revive the stalled development previously known as Delhi One.