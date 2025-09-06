Max Estates acquires 7.25-acre land in Gurugram for premium housing project worth ₹3,000 crore

Max Estates Limited has secured development rights for a prime 7.25-acre land parcel in Sector 59, Gurugram, along the sought-after Golf Course Extension Road. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated booking value of over ₹3,000 crore, it announced in a regulatory filing on September 6.



As part of the deal, Max Estates’ board has approved the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Base Buildwell Private Limited (BBPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that holds the licence and development rights for the land. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.



The project has a development potential of ~1.3 mn sq. ft. with an expected outlay of ₹534 crore and is expected to generate a booking value of more than ₹3,000 crore, the company said. Max Estates Limited has secured development rights for a prime 7.25-acre land parcel in Sector 59, Gurugram. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

With this deal, Max Estates’ GDV pipeline expands from ₹14,000 crore to over ₹17,000 crore, comprising multiple projects across Gurugram and Noida scheduled for launch from Q3 FY26 onwards.

This deal marks Max Estates' continued expansion in Gurugram's luxury residential market, complementing its Estate 360 project located on Dwarka Expressway (Sector 36 A), which has achieved pre-sales of Rs 4,800 crore, and upcoming launch of an 18.23 acre development contiguous to Estate 360, with a potential of ~4 mn sq. ft. of saleable area and GDV of ₹9,000 crore, the company said.

“This marquee deal is a significant milestone in Max Estates’ journey of building NCR’s most trusted luxury real estate brand. It furthers our unwavering commitment to curate ‘LiveWell’ and ‘WorkWell’ experiences across key development vectors in Delhi NCR, including Noida Expressway, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road (GCER). GCER is today among the most vibrant residential hubs, and this project will strengthen our growing footprint in Gurugram,” said Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director, Max Estates.

Upon completion of this transaction, BBPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Max Estates is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It has a presence in Delhi-NCR. The company is developing housing and office complexes.