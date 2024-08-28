Max Group's Antara Senior Care launches first care home in Bengaluru, invests over 6 crore

Max Group subsidiary Antara Senior Care has invested ₹6 crore in its first care home in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement on August 28. Max Group's Antara Senior Care launches first care home in Bengaluru(Antara Senior Care)

The three-storey care home in Bannerghatta has a capacity of 83 beds, providing primary health care and emergency response services for seniors, primarily above the age of 55.

"We invest anywhere from ₹8-12 lakh capex per bed based on the type of property," said Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services.

Antara Care Homes are assisted living facilities featuring a home-like atmosphere with integrated senior care services.

“Over the next few months in FY25, we would be adding around 300 beds across Chennai and Bengaluru at about four to five care homes overall,” said Rohit Khatua, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications at Antara Senior Care.

The brand launched its care at home services in Bengaluru and Chennai last year, marking its foray into the southern markets. “Looking at the southern market where the adoption, the acceptance of such assisted services and care, especially for geriatric care, is higher than North India is the reason we've decided to enter South India last year,” Khatua said.

Product caters to seniors above the age of 55

Launched in 2013, Antara operates two main lines of businesses – residences for seniors and assisted care services. It has one project in the first category - Antara Dehradun, comprising 200 apartments spread across 14 acres. The second project, entailing 340 apartments, is slated to be opened in Noida later this year.

Antara’s assisted care services include care homes, care at home services and AGEasy by Antara. This line of business caters to seniors above the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues.

Currently present across Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru, the care homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors.

