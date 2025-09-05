Gurugram Metro expansion project to bridge old–new city divide, unlock real estate potential

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini on September 5 performed the ground breaking ceremony for the Gurugram Metro extension project. Spanning 28.5 km, the corridor will connect Old and New Gurugram, improving access to business hubs, easing traffic, and enhancing commute for residents of older sectors. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini perform the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for Gurugram Metro Extension project. (Parvesh Sharma)

More than just a transport upgrade, the project is designed to bridge the mobility gap between Old and New Gurugram, ease daily commute, and unlock real estate potential across both established and emerging corridors. By doing so, it is expected to boost demand in both primary and secondary housing markets and redefine the city’s growth trajectory, said real estate experts.

The proposed metro corridor, stretching 28.5 km with 27 stations, comes with an investment of ₹5,452.72 crore. The project will be executed by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by the Haryana government and the Central Government, and the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), which serves as the implementation agency.

Currently, the city operates only two metro lines, a 7 km section of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and a 12.85-km Rapid Metro corridor.

"The launch of Gurugram’s new metro line marks a transformative shift in urban mobility. This new metro line is expected to reduce travel times and enhance connectivity to key business districts, residential areas, and essential amenities. As convenience becomes a priority for homebuyers and residents, this infrastructure is likely to drive demand, especially for premium and luxury properties. Improved connectivity will enhance daily life and support property value growth across Gurugram’s real estate market," said Harinder Dhillon, National Sales Head, BPTP.

While property prices in Old Gurgaon may see limited impact due to saturation, experts expect some redevelopment, similar to Delhi’s Metro-linked areas. The corridor is also expected to boost projects along the Dwarka Expressway, where both residential and commercial supply is relatively new, said real estate experts.

Metro expansion: Gurugram’s connectivity game-changer The new metro line will loop from the Millennium City Centre Metro Station (formerly HUDA City Centre) to Cyber City at Moulsari Avenue, covering the entire old Gurugram region. A strategic 1.85-km spur will also connect the route to the Dwarka Expressway, further integrating Gurugram into Delhi-NCR’s mobility network.

The planned stations include key nodes such as Millennium City Centre, Cyber Park, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Subhash Chowk, and Basai Village. Once operational, the project will significantly reduce traffic congestion, enhance ease of commuting, and bridge the connectivity gap between Old and New Gurugram.

Will it provide a fillip to Gurugram's real estate market? Improved connectivity has been a catalyst for real estate growth, and Gurugram is no exception. Experts believe the metro expansion will rejuvenate property values across several sectors, particularly in Old Gurugram localities such as Sector 4, 5, 9, 10, 22, 23, 47, 48, 72 Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Udyog Vihar.

“Prices in most areas of Old Gurugram have already risen by 15–20% following the announcement of this corridor. Palam Vihar and Ashok Vihar are among the localities witnessing appreciation,” said Dinesh Sharma, a local property consultant. Rates have risen from about ₹50,000 per sq yd earlier to ₹70,000–80,000 per sq yd now.

While many real estate experts believe property prices in Old Gurgaon’s saturated, high-density sectors may remain largely unaffected, some residential pockets could see redevelopment, similar to established Metro-linked areas in Delhi.



The project’s transit-oriented development potential may also spur new commercial spaces, with rates expected to rise by 15–20%. Additionally, a fresh supply of builder floors could emerge, offering more affordable options for buyers who often find projects in New Gurugram beyond their budget.

In Gurugram’s old sectors such as 4, 5, 9, and 10, a newly built 3BHK builder floor on a 250 sq yd plot costs ₹2–3 crore, while in sectors like 37, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 51, and 72, prices start at around ₹3.5 crore, said Sharma.

Dwarka Expressway: The hotspot Real estate expert Pradeep Mishra, founder and director of Oram Group, said that “Since 2020, annual residential supply in Dwarka Expressway has consistently exceeded 10,000 units, compared to 5,000–7,000 units in the pre-pandemic years. Developers are actively launching projects, and over 25,000 units are slated for delivery in the next three years,” Mishra said.

Also, the average rates along Dwarka Expressway currently range between ₹12,000– ₹14,000 per sq. ft. and have witnessed a 29% jump in 2024 alone. Premium projects by leading developers have already crossed this benchmark.

“In 2010, land parcels along Dwarka Expressway were sold at ₹40,000 per square yard. Today, these same plots command ₹3 lakh per square yard. Similarly, apartments bought at ₹2,500 per sq. ft. in 2010 are now worth ₹12,500 per sq. ft,” he explained.

Sudeep Bhatt, director, Strategy, at Whiteland Corporation, said, “The foundation of the new metro line reaffirms Gurugram’s position as a future-ready city. Enhanced connectivity will not only improve the daily lives of thousands of commuters but also contribute to planned urban development. For real estate, this will help boost demand for both primary and secondary markets. Over the next few years, we expect property prices to witness significant appreciation, especially in micro-markets directly connected through this metro corridor.”

"The laying of the foundation stone for the new Gurugram metro line is a landmark step in strengthening the city’s infrastructure. Improved connectivity through metro expansion will not only ease the commute for residents but also unlock immense real estate potential along the corridor. With enhanced accessibility to business hubs and residential clusters, we anticipate a strong surge in housing demand across Gurugram and neighbouring towns," Mohit Malhotra, founder and CEO, Neoliv said.

Sumit Ranjan, COO of Roots Developers, said that “With seamless metro connectivity being a long-awaited demand from both investors and end-users, we foresee this project driving capital appreciation and strengthening rental yields.”

