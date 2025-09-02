Rains expose Gurugram’s infrastructure woes, frustrating residents in India’s high-end real estate hub

Gurugram, home to multinational headquarters and some of India’s costliest housing projects, continues to buckle under even a few hours of rain. A four-hour downpour on Monday afternoon laid bare the city’s fragile infrastructure, leaving large parts waterlogged, traffic paralysed, and residents seething. Gurugram, home to multinational headquarters and some of India’s costliest housing projects, continues to buckle under even a few hours of rain. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)

According to official data, Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall, which submerged large parts of the city under two to three feet of water. The downpour brought arterial roads, highways, and even upscale localities to a grinding halt.

Frustrated residents say the city is overrated and overpriced, with landlords charging exorbitant rents and plots selling for over ₹10 crore despite weak infrastructure. “And this is supposed to be the Millennium City? Gurgaon is Haryana’s highest tax-paying city, yet its facilities are worse than a tier-2 town,” one user wrote on Reddit.

Social media was flooded with visuals of submerged cars, stranded buses, and waist-deep water. Videos of the Golf Course Road, home to some of the country’s costliest real estate, went viral, triggering a wave of sarcasm and outrage.

“Now you know where those ₹90 crore go, open gutters!” one user wrote. Another quipped, “ ₹90 crore plus taxes for a sea-view apartment, where else will you get that, except Gurugram?”

From Golf Course Road to Sushant Lok 1, residents mocked how crores spent on luxury homes now come with “annual houseboat rides” as flooded driveways resemble Kerala’s backwaters.

Locals blamed the recurring monsoon mess on poor drainage and rampant, unplanned construction. Many said civic teams failed to reach waterlogged areas, leaving residents stranded.

Residents lash out

Angry residents compared Gurugram’s sky-high property prices with its collapsing infrastructure.

“If you’re living in a society in Gurugram, landlords demand ₹60,000–80,000 rent per month. Buying a plot costs ₹8–10 crore. What nonsense is this? Gurugram is seriously overrated and overpriced without proper infrastructure,” said Neeru Sharma, a resident of Suncity Society.

From Sector 10 to Dwarka Expressway, residents complained of rainwater flooding their homes and streets within minutes. “Thirty minutes of rain turned the entire area into a pool. No infrastructure, no civic facilities,” said Anil Kumar, a Sector 10 resident.

Even those in premium localities felt trapped. “Our society on Golf Course Road was cut off. The entire stretch turned into a river. Residents were forced indoors,” said Kusum Sharma, RWA President of Suncity.

Ashok Sharma, a resident of South City Phase-1, said, “In my lane itself, we have a law college, a dispensary, and even a police station, yet this entire stretch faces severe waterlogging. Rainwater entered basements and damaged vehicles. Despite property prices crossing ₹10 crore here, the drains remain choked. The local authorities must immediately clear the drainage system to resolve the issue.”

P N Mishra, General Secretary of the Suncity Avenue Society in Sector-102, said, “Garbage continues to clog the stormwater drains, further reducing their capacity to carry rainwater. There can be no quick fixes, what we need is a holistic solution that blends traditional wisdom with modern technology. Reviving the city’s lakes and ponds is crucial, as stormwater should naturally flow into these water bodies. This will not only conserve rainwater but also help recharge groundwater levels.”

Gurugram: A city of contradictions

Gurugram may be home to the headquarters of leading multinational corporations and some of India’s most expensive housing projects. Yet, just hours of rain are enough to turn it into a flooded urban mess.

As one user summed it up on X: “Rains decimating Gurugram & exposing the infra. Gurugram is a city largely built on real estate wealth. Developers have enjoyed leverage for too long. It’s time to think long-term and force an upgrade.”

Also Read: Is Gurugram's luxury real estate boom sustainable? Experts weigh in on price and demand trends

For residents, however, the irony is bitter. They continue to pay a premium for a city that promises luxury but delivers chaos with every monsoon shower.

Urban experts trace the roots

Experts say Gurugram’s recurring water logging problem is the result of reckless urbanisation.

“Earlier, Gurugram had several water bodies and natural depressions where rainwater accumulated. But these were encroached upon. The Badshahpur drain is too narrow, and agencies like GMDA and MCG lack drainage experts. The government must appoint specialists to design an effective system,” said Shiv Singh Rawat, former Superintending Engineer, Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Also Read: Bandhwari landfill: Gurugram’s expanding garbage mountain threatens real estate development, health and environment

Architect and entrepreneur Seetu Mahajan Kohli echoed the same, pointing to Gurugram’s lost natural ecology. “This land was once part of the Sahibi river basin with jheels acting as catchments. Real estate developers, with political patronage, built over them. Back in 1994, we joked in architecture college that this city would one day become a sewage version of Venice. Sadly, it’s come true.”

Civic agencies on the defensive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) claimed it was working round the clock to address the issue.

“Our teams are in the field with pumps and machines to clear waterlogged areas. The sanitation wing along with technical experts is working continuously. A control room has also been set up to assist residents,” said S. S. Rohilla, MCG spokesperson.

Authorities also advised companies to allow employees to work from home and requested residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Parvesh Sharma is a journalist with over 15 years of experience covering real estate, infrastructure, and a wide range of civic and developmental beats in Gurugram