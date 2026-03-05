MetLife GCC leases 75,000 sq ft office space in Noida at ₹41.84 lakh per month for five years

MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Private Limited has leased a 75,000 sq ft of office space at Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust’s Oxygen Business Park in Noida at a monthly rent of about ₹41.84 lakh for a five-year term, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Noida real estate deal: MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Private Limited has leased a 75,000 sq ft of office space at Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust’s Oxygen Business Park.

MetLife’s global capacity centre (GCC) has taken up space on the 12th and 13th floors of Oxygen Business Park (Tower 3) in Sector 144, Noida. The carpet area of the leased premises is 58,290 sq ft, while the chargeable area is 74,732 sq ft, translating to a rental of around ₹56 per sq ft per month. The lease agreement includes a 15% rent escalation every 3 years, the documents showed.

The lease commenced on October 1, 2025, with rent commencing on July 1, 2026. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹2.51 crore, according to documents.

MetLife occupies around 2.91 lakh sq ft in Tower 2 of Oxygen Business Park since 2020, as per media reports.

MetLife could not be reached for a comment. Queries have been sent to Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust. The story will be updated if a comment is received.

According to the company's website, Embassy Oxygen is a Grade A office park in Noida, located in close proximity to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The property is among the largest office parks in the city and one of only two SEZ Parks in its submarket.

Embassy Oxygen is a Grade A office park in Noida, located close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Home to leading global names, the park spans around 25 acres and 3.3 mn sq ft. Some of the tenants are ARM Semiconductor, Global Logic India Private Limited, Air Liquide, among others.

Other commercial real estate deals in NCR According to real estate experts, the Noida and Greater Noida belt has emerged as an attractive destination for office occupiers. This is driven by improved connectivity, the upcoming Noida International Airport, and the expansion of technology-led businesses and global capability centres (GCCs) in the region.

In December 2025, EY Global Delivery Services India LLP leased four floors spanning 1.72 lakh sq ft of office space at Embassy Oxygen Business Park in Noida for five years, at a monthly rent of ₹98.52 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The space is located in Tower 2 of the business park in Sector 144, Noida. The lease comprises 37,508 sq ft of super built-up area at the podium level, 42,160 sq ft on the second floor, and 46,583 sq ft each on the third and fourth floors. The lease tenure runs from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030, according to the documents.

The agreed rent is around ₹57 per sq ft. EY GDS has paid a security deposit of ₹5.91 crore, with the lease providing for a 15 per cent rent escalation after three years, as per the lease deed.

In January 2026, IBM India Private Limited leased 2.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram for a total rent of ₹180 crore for 10 years, according to a document accessed by Propstack.



Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, also leased seven floors (2.78 lakh sq ft) in the same IT park for a monthly rent of ₹2.33 crore. The leased premises comprise the ground floor and floors four to nine, with a total chargeable area of 2,78,249 sq ft. The lease commenced in October 2025.

