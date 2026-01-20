Uttar Pradesh real estate sector sees 53% jump in investments in 2025 amid pan-India developer interest: UP RERA chief

Investments in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate sector have increased by more than 53 per cent to touch nearly ₹69,000 crore in 2025, as developers from across the country, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, continue to show strong interest in the state, UP RERA chairman Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said at the ICC Real Estate Summit 2026 held in the capital on January 20. Investments in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate sector have increased by 53 per cent to ₹69,000 crore in 2025, with developers from across the country showing strong interest, UP RERA Chairman Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy said on Jan 20.

Highlighting the sector’s contribution to economic growth, Bhoosreddy said real estate investments by promoters that stood at around ₹29,000 crore earlier, have risen to ₹45,000 crore in 2024, and have now climbed to ₹69,000 crore this year. “That is a significant jump,” he said.

"...let me tell you now promoters from South India, from Maharashtra, from Karnataka and all the big national companies. You name it, they are now in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also noted that real estate development is gaining momentum across Uttar Pradesh and is no longer confined to the Delhi-NCR region. Developers are increasingly showing interest in cities such as Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Kanpur, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Devi Patan and Mirzapur, with a large number of projects currently underway.



He said that land prices in Ayodhya have surged sharply, with the most expensive parcels now touching ₹1 lakh per sq ft.



RERA registrations for real estate projects increase UP is also witnessing an increase in RERA applications for real estate projects, driven by investor-friendly policies of the government, he said.



Against an expectation of 300, RERA approvals were given to 308 real estate projects in the state in 2025, around 20 per cent higher than 259 projects sanctioned by the regulatory body in 2024, he noted.

He said the state also has a minimum timeframe of four days for providing RERA registration if all details are provided by a developer, while the maximum is 30 days.

"The government of India has determined to take the economy to $5 trillion. And our CM has taken the vow to ensure that UP goes and jumps to a 1 trillion economy very soon. And we are all working for that...," he said at the event.

Emphasising consumer trust and protection, he said time-bound delivery is in the industry’s own interest, noting a sharp decline in complaints. Daily case filings have fallen from around 35 earlier to an average of 9.5 now. “Our aim is to bring this number down to zero,” he said.

In his address, Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said, "a structural shift in demand is evident as affordable housing gives way to luxury segments, driven by higher incomes and evolving lifestyles. Tier I cities lead, Tier II markets gain traction, and larger, wellness-focused, amenity-rich homes redefine residential preferences".

The ICC–ANAROCK report, Indian Residential Real Estate: A Review and Road Ahead, was also released at the event. It highlighted that there has been a shift in India’s housing market from volume-led to value-led growth. While housing sales across the top seven cities fell 14 per cent year-on-year to around 3.96 lakh units in 2025, the total transaction value rose 6 per cent to over ₹6 lakh crore.

The report shows a sharp decline in the affordable housing segment, with homes priced below ₹75 lakh, once accounting for nearly 60 per cent of sales in 2021, now comprising just about 32 per cent of the market. In contrast, luxury and ultra-luxury housing has expanded rapidly, supported by rising incomes, lifestyle upgrades and improved affordability among urban buyers.

“There has been a marked shift in buyer preferences, with 3BHK and larger homes now accounting for around 45–50 per cent of demand, up from about 30 per cent in 2018, underscoring the growing tilt towards larger, premium homes in India’s urban housing markets,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group at the inaugural session.