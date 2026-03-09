County Group launches ultra-luxury housing project in Noida, to invest ₹1,200 crore

Real estate developer County Group has launched an ultra-luxury residential project in Noida’s Sector 151 and plans to invest over ₹1,200 crore in its development. Apartments in the project are priced between ₹10 crore and ₹18 crore, the company said in a statement on March 9. Real estate developer County Group has launched an ultra-luxury residential project in Sector 151, Noida with an investment of over ₹1,200 crore. Apartments are priced between ₹10 crore and ₹18 crore, the company said. (File Photo )

The project, called Clove County, is located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and will feature 226 apartments spread across three towers on a 5-acre parcel.

The investment to develop this upcoming project exceeds ₹1,200 crore, the company said.



The development will comprise 4BHK units of around 4,077 sq ft and 5BHK apartments ranging from about 5,310 sq ft to 6,417 sq ft. Prices are expected to start from around ₹10 crore and go up to ₹18 crore, depending on configuration and size, the company said.

“Unlike conventional gated communities where buildings dominate the site, Clove County has been planned with much of the ground plan kept open. With over 60% open space, the project hosts landscaped greens, water bodies, pedestrian walkways, and a greenhouse, among other amenities. The focus of the project is on exclusive large residences with a calm residential environment emphasising open spaces, nature, aqua and privacy,” Amit Modi, Director, County Group said.



Sports amenities planned in the project include tennis and badminton courts, pickleball and half-basketball courts, a cricket pitch, and an open-air bowling alley.

The development is located in a residential area near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, about 5 minutes from Sector 148 Metro station and 25 minutes from Noida International Airport, the company said.

Earlier, the company had bought a 5-acre parcel of land in Noida through an auction for around ₹475 crore. County Group will be developing 226 residential units in the project, with a total development area of more than 11 lakh square feet.

In 2025, the company launched two major projects: Ivory County, a 63-lakh-square-foot luxury project in Sector 115, Noida, and Jade County, a 30-lakh-square-foot project on NH24, Ghaziabad.