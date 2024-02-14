County Group to invest 5000 crore on a luxury project in Noida

Real estate developer County Group has launched a 28-acre ultra-luxury residential apartment complex in Sector 115, Noida, and will be investing close to ₹5000 crore over the next five years in the luxury housing project. Real estate developer County Group has launched a 28-acre ultra-luxury residential apartment complex in Sector 115, Noida

The group will be investing nearly ₹5000 crore in next five years through self-funding, bank financing and customer advances for bookings with an expected sales realization of ₹7500 crore approximately.

Ivory County will have a total of 2372 units on offer and will be developed in three phases over the next five years. The project will be divided into luxury and ultra luxury dwelling areas. Both Ivory County and Ivory County Gold will be located within the project complex, the company said.

County Group will be offering 1500 units in the first phase with an average starting price of Rs. 14,000 per square foot for Ivory County and ₹16,000 per square foot for Ivory County Gold. The size of units range from 2,034 sq foot to 6,939 sq foot, the company said.

“The project is targeted towards luxury and ultra-luxury end-users and we are elated that most of the bookings are from the buyers residing within the existing County Group projects or their friends and family looking for a lifestyle upgrade,” said Amit Modi, Director, County Group.

County Group has delivered housing projects like Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County, besides Noida's first luxury project Cleo County, Ivy County, as well as Noida's first ultra-luxury project County 107.

