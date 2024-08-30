Max Estates launches QIP to raise up to 800 cr for business growth

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Realty firm Max Estates plans to raise ₹800 crore by selling equity shares to institutional investors for the growth of business. Max Estates plans to raise ₹ 800 crore by selling equity shares to institutional investors for the growth of business.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Max Estates informed that an Investment and Finance Committee of the board approved launch of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue.

The panel also approved the floor price for the issue at ₹628.74 per equity share.

According to sources, all major domestic mutual fund companies have participated in the QIP issue.

The company would utilise the fund to acquire land in Delhi-NCR, they added.

Also Read: NCR real estate news: Max Group to take over 3C’s Delhi One realty project in Noida

According to the notice of the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Max Estates Ltd, the company plans to raise up to ₹800 crore.

"The company anticipates certain growth opportunities in its existing line of business," Max Estates said.

The company said it continues to evaluate various growth avenues, including land acquisition.

Also Read: 7 things real estate investors should keep in mind before buying property in Greater Noida and Noida

Max Estates proposed to raise funds aggregating up to and not exceeding ₹800 crore through the issuance of securities.

The company is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Noida getting out of reach for middle class? Average cost of an apartment rises to ₹1.68 crore