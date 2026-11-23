Max Estates Limited on November 23 said it has sold all 131 residences in the first phase of its Gurugram luxury housing project, The Bungalows, generating sales of approximately ₹2,319 crore

Max Estates Limited on November 23 said it has sold all 131 residences in the first phase of its luxury housing project, The Bungalows, more less

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The first phase spans 7.7 lakh sq ft of saleable area, with the average sale value per residence working out to approximately ₹17.7 crore, according to the company.

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Spread across approximately 7.25 acres near Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, The Bungalows will comprise 243 residences across two standalone towers. The project will offer four-bedroom and four-bedroom-large residences, townhouses and penthouses.

The project has an estimated overall gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹4,000 crore and is being developed in phases. It was registered with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on November 6, 2026.

"All 131 residences across 7.7 lakh sq ft of saleable area have been sold, achieving sales of approximately ₹2,319 crore," Max Estates said in a regulatory filing.

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{{^usCountry}} "The response to The Bungalows has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful to the homebuyers who have placed their trust in us, our LiveWell Partners, and all our partners who have enabled us to bring this offering to life," said Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The response to The Bungalows has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful to the homebuyers who have placed their trust in us, our LiveWell Partners, and all our partners who have enabled us to bring this offering to life," said Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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"Selling out the entire first phase, with the launch being oversubscribed, is a strong validation of our belief that discerning homebuyers in NCR are increasingly embracing our interpretation of the future of luxury – one defined by privacy, space and an address that truly feels like home," he said.

Also Read: ₹1.38 lakh crore, despite fewer units; Bengaluru follows at ₹1.30 lakh crore">Gurugram tops luxury housing market by launch value at ₹1.38 lakh crore, despite fewer units; Bengaluru follows at ₹1.30 lakh crore

Max Estates to develop 243 homes in Gurugram project

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In a regulatory filing on November 15, the company had announced plans to develop the 7.25-acre residential project, comprising 243 residences with an estimated revenue potential of ₹4,000 crore.

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is the real estate arm of the Max Group and develops residential and commercial projects, primarily in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Max Estates bets on Ghaziabad: What Delhi–Meerut Expressway’s premium housing push means for buyers

Its residential portfolio includes Estate 360, focused on intergenerational living; Max One, positioned around downtown living; Estate 361, offering forest-themed residences; and Estate 105, centred on a movement-based community. The Bungalows is the company's latest residential offering under its LiveWell philosophy.

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