MHADA lottery 2026 sees more than 8000 applications in one week for 2,640 affordable homes

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority lottery 2026 has attracted more than 8,000 applications within a week of the draw being announced for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. MHADA lottery 2026: The Maharashtra Housing Authority has received over 8,000 applications in a week for 2,640 homes. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 8,218 applications for 2,640 apartments up to the evening of April 5, 2026. Additionally, the state housing authority has received 4,032 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase apartments.

The last date for application submission is April 29, 2026. The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT. Homebuyer applications can be submitted through the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

The results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026, the MHADA said.



Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: More than half of the total 2,640 homes put on sale in Mumbai are still under construction

Price range and project status The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

The most expensive apartment offered by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.



Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: 47 flats in Mumbai reserved for sale to sitting and former MPs and MLAs out of the total 2,640 units

According to the MHADA list, there are 4 apartments in the above ₹6 crore price range, of which 2 are in Cressent Tower, Tardeo. The first apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at ₹6.77 crore, and the second apartment, measuring 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it the costliest apartment of MHADA.

There are several apartments in the ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore price range in the lottery, and the most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

Out of the total 47 apartments reserved for sitting and former MP/MLA, at least 25 apartments are in the MIG and HIG categories. The costliest apartment, worth ₹6.82 crore, put up for sale by the MHADA in South Mumbai's Tardeo, is reserved for sitting and former MLAs or MPs.