Mumbai sees rising demand for larger homes; 3 BHKs make up 18% of 2025 launches

The Mumbai real estate market recorded 42,643 housing unit registrations with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) in 2025, of which around 18% or 7,963 units were 3 BHK apartments. In 2024, 3 BHK homes accounted for 15% of the nearly 70,000 units launched. The continued traction reflects sustained buyer demand for larger homes, according to MahaRERA data.

Data further shows that of the 7,963 3 BHK units registered in 2025, the highest number, as many as 739 units, were launched in the Oshiwara and Jogeshwari areas, accounting for nearly 10% of the total 3 BHK supply during the year.

The second-highest number of 3 BHK registrations, 392 units, was recorded in Bandra East, home to India’s costliest commercial district, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Other areas with significant 3 BHK supply included Vile Parle West (391 units) near Mumbai International Airport, Chembur (389 units), Mulund West (330 units) and Kandivali East (327 units), according to MahaRERA data. Together, these locations accounted for about 32% of the total 3 BHK units launched in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025.

Where were the most 2 BHK apartments registered? In Mumbai, a total of 14,201 2 BHK units were registered in 2025, accounting for 33% of the 42,643 housing units registered in the city during the year.

The highest number of 2 BHK apartments were launched in areas such as Oshiwara (896 units), Sion near BKC (729 units), Azad Nagar in Andheri (703 units), Kandivali West (612 units), Malad West (561 units) and Dahisar (547 units).

Together, these locations accounted for around 28% of the total 2 BHK units launched in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025.

Price of apartments in areas with the maximum number of 2 BHK and 3 BHK units Apartment prices across key Mumbai localities vary widely, local brokers said. In Oshiwara, rates range from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per sq ft, while Bandra East commands higher prices, averaging about ₹40,000 to ₹70,000 per sq ft. In Vile Parle West, prices are typically in the ₹40,000– ₹45,000 per sq ft bracket, while Chembur sees rates of ₹25,000– ₹35,000 per sq ft.

In Mulund West and Dahisar, apartment prices generally range from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per sq ft. Kandivali East is priced between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 per sq ft, while Andheri West sees a wider band of ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 per sq ft, brokers said.

Project launches cool in Mumbai After a strong post-Covid rebound in launches and sales, Mumbai’s residential market cooled sharply in 2025. New housing launches fell to a five-year low, even as the city added tens of thousands of homes. Around 42,643 units were launched during the year, marking a steep 40% decline from nearly 70,892 units in 2024, according to MahaRERA data.

Project registrations also dropped to their lowest level in five years. In 2025, 689 new projects were registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), a 5% decline from the previous year. MahaRERA data shows that Mumbai recorded 42,643 launches in 2025, compared with 70,892 in 2024, 66,941 in 2023, 76,472 in 2022 and 54,736 in 2021.