Bengaluru real estate: Can you still buy a ₹1 crore apartment in the tech capital amid soaring prices?

Bengaluru's housing market has witnessed price growth, making the once‑aspirational ₹1 crore budget out of reach for many buyers. With average property rates now ranging around ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 per sq ft in prime IT corridors, even modest 2 BHK apartments in areas like Whitefield, Sarjapura, and Yelahanka often exceed ₹1 crore in value, experts said

This shift has sparked debate over affordability in India’s tech hub, especially among first‑time and solo homebuyers.

Real estate experts and market data indicate that homes within a ₹1 crore price bracket are increasingly concentrated on the city’s periphery rather than in established tech corridors. New launches priced around ₹1 crore are typically located 15–20 kilometres from major economic hubs, in areas such as Kengeri, Jigani, Doddaballapur Road, and outlying parts of Sarjapur and Varthur.

A report by NoBroker pointed out that over 42 per cent of units in the sub‑ ₹1 crore segment are effectively priced out of the primary market, even as demand for affordable housing rises year‑on‑year. Resale inventory provides some relief, but options remain limited in central and well‑connected neighbourhoods.

This comes at a time when Bengaluru’s residential property prices have gone up by nearly 12% year-on-year in 2025, to ₹7,388 per sq ft on average, according to data by Knight Frank.



Where can buyers still find a ₹ 1-crore apartment in Bengaluru? Real estate brokers say that homebuyers with a ₹1 crore budget will increasingly need to look toward Bengaluru’s emerging growth corridors rather than established residential hubs.

Kanakapura Road in the south, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur Road in the north, and the stretch beyond Varthur towards the east are currently the most feasible options in this price bracket.

These markets continue to see launches from top-tier developers, offering modern amenities and relatively larger configurations at accessible price points. For example, Brigade Orchards in Devanahalli has introduced 2BHK units within the ₹1 crore range, making it one of the few branded township developments still catering to this budget.

However, experts cautioned that these opportunities are largely limited to peripheral zones. In prime city locations, such as Indiranagar, Koramangala, JP Nagar, or central business districts, new-build apartments typically start at ₹2 crore and above, even for compact 2BHK units. Within city limits, buyers can find options under ₹1 crore, but only in the resale segment. These units often come with compromises related to age, layout, and amenities.

“Inside the city, one can get resale units for around ₹1 crore, but buyers must be prepared to compromise on the age of the building and, in many cases, the quality of construction,” said Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty.

“A 30-year-old apartment in Indiranagar, for instance, might fall within this price bracket, but it may not include essential features such as dedicated car parking and will lack the common amenities, clubhouse, gym, and security systems that modern apartment complexes offer.”



Sub- ₹ 1 crore homes still available, but with trade‑offs Despite the squeeze, brokers say that budget‑friendly apartments below ₹1 crore do exist, particularly in peripheral and developing sectors. They point out that not all homes priced under ₹1 crore are developed by top-tier builders. Many are launched by local or mid-sized developers, which can influence the property's overall quality, design, and long-term value.

Smaller units or older buildings in areas away from the core city can come in under the ₹1 crore threshold; however, these options often involve compromises on proximity to key tech hubs, infrastructure maturity and long‑term price appreciation potential.

Brokers cautioned that buyers targeting this price band must balance affordability with considerations such as commute times and community services.

“Daily commute times can be significantly higher, and supporting civic infrastructure, such as wider approach roads, reliable water supply, public transport connectivity, and social infrastructure like schools and hospitals, is still evolving in many of these pockets,” Kumar said.