Bengaluru real estate: Do lower-floor apartments offer better value over premium sky-facing top floors?

As Bengaluru property prices rise, homebuyers are struggling with trade-offs between budget and top-floor apartments in high-rises that typically come with an additional cost. A Reddit post by a first-time buyer who purchased a 3BHK on the first floor of a 20-storey tower has sparked a debate among prospective homeowners over the pros and cons of lower-floor living.

“I recently bought a 3BHK with a north-facing balcony that fits our criteria and budget, but the unit is on the 1st floor. Location is good, and the property is on the main road. It’s an under-construction project with multiple towers, and we did try negotiating with the builder for a higher floor, but they kept insisting all other units are sold out,” the Redditor wrote.



The drawbacks of lower floors: noise and mosquitoes Other buyers cautioned that lower floors come with practical challenges. “Noise, dust, mosquitoes, you will have them all,” one Redditor wrote, recommending the fifth to eighth floors as ideal for balancing affordability, convenience, and livability.

Another Redditor shared a cautionary tale of a second-floor flat where tenants struggled with street noise and disturbances from nearby housing, ultimately leading to a long period of vacancy and discounted resale offers.

Do lower floors take longer to resell in Bengaluru? Real estate brokers point out that second-floor units versus higher floors like the eighth floor can easily show a price difference of 20–25 per cent. “If a lower-floor apartment is priced at ₹1 crore, the same unit on an upper floor could cost between ₹1.3 crore and ₹1.5 crore in Bengaluru,” Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said.

Singh attributes this premium to stronger natural light, better ventilation, and unobstructed views, features increasingly marketed as luxury add-ons in 20-storey and taller developments. Developers routinely include floor-rise charges from the fourth or fifth floor onward, pushing up the final ticket size for buyers opting for mid- to high-floor units.

In contrast, ground, first, and second floors in Bengaluru are often significantly cheaper but come with trade-offs. “Lower floors in dense high-rise clusters tend to receive less sunlight, have weaker cross-ventilation, and often lack the open views that buyers are now prioritising,” Singh said.

These factors also influence long-term appreciation. While mid-level floors between the fourth and sixth floors typically see price appreciation of around 10 per cent, lower floors may only achieve 5 per cent over the same period, depending on location and project density.

Resale, he said, is where the difference becomes more visible. “Lower-floor units in Bengaluru struggle to attract buyers unless someone has a very specific requirement, like avoiding heights, mobility constraints, or a preference for quick access without relying on lifts,” Singh noted. In one Grade-A project he cited, a ground-floor unit in Bengaluru reportedly remained on the market for seven to eight months because prospective buyers consistently preferred higher floors.



Top-floor apartments, however, have their own challenges Experts say heat is a recurring concern raised by buyers considering top-floor units, especially in Bengaluru’s climate.

Singh noted that homes on very high floors can feel warmer during peak summer months if insulation is inadequate. “Many top-floor walls are hollow or have lighter construction layers, which can affect heat retention and make summers uncomfortable without air conditioning,” he explained.

Residents may also depend heavily on lifts, making outages or maintenance periods inconvenient. Water pressure fluctuations are reported more frequently on upper floors in projects with inconsistent pumping systems. In some towers, top floors also attract higher maintenance charges due to premium positioning, brokers said.



