NCLAT orders project-wise resolution of realty firm Ajnara India, Ambrosia to be taken up first

The insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed a project-wise resolution of Ajnara India, and not for the entire company, while keeping the debt-ridden real estate developer under the insolvency process and the moratorium over all its six projects. NCLAT has directed a project-wise resolution of Ajnara India, and not for the entire company, (Photo for representational purposes only)

A two-member bench has ruled that its six housing projects should be dealt with independently rather than through a consolidated insolvency resolution process.

"The resolution of the Corporate Debtor (Ajnara) is to be project by project and not as a whole," said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

NCLAT said Ajnara Ambrosia would be taken up first as a pilot project, while the remaining five projects would be resolved separately as and when their respective proposals are ready and tested.

The six projects include Ajnara Ambrosia, Ajnara Panorama, Ajnara Integrity, Ajnara Sports City, Ajnara Grand Heritage and Ajnara Fragrance.

However, the tribunal clarified that the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and the moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would continue to apply to the entire corporate debtor.

The appellate tribunal has relied on a ruling passed by the Supreme Court in 2025 in Mansi Brar Fernandes vs Shubha Sharma, in which the apex court held that real estate insolvency should, as a rule, proceed project-wise unless circumstances justify otherwise.

"A whole-company CIRP with project- wise resolution is open in law but is neither practical nor feasible here in the present case, based on its own peculiar facts, because a single CoC would let the votes of one project's creditors decide another project's plan," said the bench comprising Justice Mohammad Faiz Alam Khan (Judicial) and Naresh Salecha (Technical).

However, it said CIRP continues against the Corporate Debtor as a whole.

"The powers of the Board remain suspended and the IRP has the management and control of all six projects. The moratorium under Section 14 continues over the whole Corporate Debtor, for the reasons given, and any creditor may apply for relief from it," said NCLAT.

NCLAT held that each project has a "project monitoring committee" with homebuyer representatives, a lender representative and the IRP as common officer. The suspended management attends without a vote, it added.

It directed that the CoC, claims process and resolution plan would remain confined to Ajnara Ambrosia at this stage. A separate Committee of Creditors (CoC) for other projects would be constituted when they are moved into regular CIRP or resolved separately.

"The CoC, the claims process and the resolution plan are confined to Ambrosia. Claims of the other projects are recorded and sorted project-wise, with a separate schedule of liabilities that belong to no project, and are not adjudicated until that project moves into a regular CIRP or is resolved separately. Ambrosia claims are to be verified immediately," it said.

In addition, an Apex Coordination Committee will be constituted to oversee the affairs of the corporate debtor as a whole, including statutory compliance, employee dues, land-related payments, separation of project funds and common litigation.

The committee will be chaired by the IRP, who will not have voting rights.

Meanwhile, providing safeguards for homebuyers, the tribunal directed that funds of one project cannot be used for another without its prior approval.

It also directed the IRP to examine allegations of diversion of funds and maintenance security. Any amount found to have been diverted from a particular project must be returned to that project.

"… some groups of homebuyers have alleged diversion of funds and of maintenance security. We make no finding on any allegation. The IRP is to examine them on the books, with the help of an auditor where needed, and report the facts to this Appellate Tribunal," it said.

The tribunal permitted Ajnara Ambrosia to be divided between its launched and unlaunched phases, subject to safeguards. However, launched Phases I to III will remain together, while the unlaunched Phase IV may be handled separately.

It further stipulated that money received from homebuyers and sales of unsold units in launched phases must be ring-fenced and cannot be used for developing the unlaunched Phase IV. Any support for a deficit in the launched phases from the unlaunched portion would be permitted only with approval.

For the other five projects, the IRP will submit progress reports every three months, indicating whether they are financially sound and ready to exit the supervised arrangement or should be moved into regular CIRP.

"The other five projects continue as separate units/projects under the IRP, with separate accounts, and each is reviewed every three months. A project that does not leave the arrangement or get resolved within twelve months, or such other period as is fixed, is to be moved into a regular CIRP or dealt with as the Code allows," it said.

Ajnara Ambrosia homebuyers were represented by Advocate Aditya Parolia.

NCLAT order was passed in an appeal filed by Ashok Gupta, suspended director of Ajnara India, challenging an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 20, 2022. It had admitted an insolvency plea filed by 113 homebuyers of Ajnara Ambrosia and initiated resolution proceedings against the company.