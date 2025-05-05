Oswal Group-backed Vardhman Amrant to invest 1,350 crore in Punjab over next three years

Real estate firm Vardhman Amrant, a part of Oswal Group, has announced plans to invest ₹1,350 crore in Punjab over the next three years, the company said in a statement. This investment will be deployed across multiple real estate verticals, including residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial, and allied sectors. Real estate firm Vardhman Amrant, a part of Oswal Group, has announced plans to invest ₹ 1,350 crore in Punjab over the next three years.(Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The company plans to launch projects primarily in Ludhiana and other fast-growing regions. The investment is backed by the Group’s financial position and long-term commitment to the region’s growth, it said.

“Over the next decade, we are committed to redefining the region’s urban blueprint through high-end residential and commercial developments, setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation," Adish Oswal, chairman and managing director of the Oswal Group, said.

"This investment underscores Oswal Group’s unwavering confidence in Punjab’s growth trajectory and aligns with the state’s vision of progressive urban development," the company statement said.