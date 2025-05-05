Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oswal Group-backed Vardhman Amrant to invest 1,350 crore in Punjab over next three years

ByHT Real Estate News
May 05, 2025 03:13 PM IST

Oswal Group-backed Vardhman Amrant plans to launch projects in Ludhiana and other fast-growing regions

Real estate firm Vardhman Amrant, a part of Oswal Group, has announced plans to invest 1,350 crore in Punjab over the next three years, the company said in a statement. This investment will be deployed across multiple real estate verticals, including residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial, and allied sectors.

Real estate firm Vardhman Amrant, a part of Oswal Group, has announced plans to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,350 crore in Punjab over the next three years.(Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Real estate firm Vardhman Amrant, a part of Oswal Group, has announced plans to invest 1,350 crore in Punjab over the next three years.(Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The company plans to launch projects primarily in Ludhiana and other fast-growing regions. The investment is backed by the Group’s financial position and long-term commitment to the region’s growth, it said.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty sells 2.1 lakh sq. ft. of apartments worth 970 crore in Mumbai's Goregaon

“Over the next decade, we are committed to redefining the region’s urban blueprint through high-end residential and commercial developments, setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation," Adish Oswal, chairman and managing director of the Oswal Group, said.

"This investment underscores Oswal Group’s unwavering confidence in Punjab’s growth trajectory and aligns with the state’s vision of progressive urban development," the company statement said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Oswal Group-backed Vardhman Amrant to invest 1,350 crore in Punjab over next three years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On