Peninsula Land signs redevelopment project for two housing society in Mumbai's Versova with revenue potential of over ₹750 crore
Mumbai real estate: Peninsula Land said that it has signed agreement for redeveloping two adjoining housing societies spread across 1.5 acres in Versova
Mumbai-based Peninsula Land Limited, part of the Ashok Piramal Group, announced signing a Development Agreement (DA) for redeveloping two adjoining residential societies in the Versova area of Andheri West, Mumbai. The company said the project spans 1.5 acres of consolidated land parcel, and will have an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹750 to ₹775 crore.
According to the company statement, the footprint allows Peninsula Land to deliver a meticulously planned gated community defined by ample open spaces and uninterrupted living experiences.
“At Peninsula Land, our DNA is rooted in delivering projects that become landmarks because they are built to best suit the current and future needs of their occupants, thereby creating long-term real value. We are excited to bring this philosophy to the western suburbs. This land parcel allows us the space to fully express ourselves in terms of project design, delivering tangible value and a high quality of life to its occupants," said Rajeev Piramal, Executive Vice Chairman and MD, Peninsula Land.
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The company said the upcoming project will bring its legacy of South Mumbai real estate market to Andheri West, and is designed to integrate architectural efficiency with modern amenities.
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"Versova is currently at the cusp of major connectivity upgrades. With the upcoming Coastal Road network expansion, travel from Versova to Worli will become a seamless 10-15 min journey. The connector is expected to be operational before the project is completed, allowing residents to benefit from this major infrastructure upgrade from day one. The project is currently in the design and approval phase, and is expected to be launched during the course of the next financial year," the company said in a statement.
Although the Bandra–Versova Sea Link (BVSL) is nearly two years from completion, Mumbai’s real estate market is already seeing heightened activity along the corridor. Localities such as Bandra, Juhu, Versova, and Madh Island are witnessing a surge in new project launches, as well as the redevelopment of older buildings, driven by the under-construction infrastructure that forms part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), according to real estate experts.
According to experts, the proposed connector for the Sea Link at Versova has led to a push for the redevelopment of old buildings. The per-square-foot price of apartments in and around Versova ranges from ₹35,000 to ₹60,000 per square foot, and higher in several projects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More