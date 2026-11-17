Mumbai-based Peninsula Land Limited, part of the Ashok Piramal Group, announced signing a Development Agreement (DA) for redeveloping two adjoining residential societies in the Versova area of Andheri West, Mumbai. The company said the project spans 1.5 acres of consolidated land parcel, and will have an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹750 to ₹775 crore. Mumbai redevelopment news: Peninsula Land Limited, part of the Ashok Piramal Group, announced signing a Development Agreement (DA) for redeveloping two adjoining residential societies in the Versova. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the company statement, the footprint allows Peninsula Land to deliver a meticulously planned gated community defined by ample open spaces and uninterrupted living experiences.

“At Peninsula Land, our DNA is rooted in delivering projects that become landmarks because they are built to best suit the current and future needs of their occupants, thereby creating long-term real value. We are excited to bring this philosophy to the western suburbs. This land parcel allows us the space to fully express ourselves in terms of project design, delivering tangible value and a high quality of life to its occupants," said Rajeev Piramal, Executive Vice Chairman and MD, Peninsula Land.

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The company said the upcoming project will bring its legacy of South Mumbai real estate market to Andheri West, and is designed to integrate architectural efficiency with modern amenities.

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"Versova is currently at the cusp of major connectivity upgrades. With the upcoming Coastal Road network expansion, travel from Versova to Worli will become a seamless 10-15 min journey. The connector is expected to be operational before the project is completed, allowing residents to benefit from this major infrastructure upgrade from day one. The project is currently in the design and approval phase, and is expected to be launched during the course of the next financial year," the company said in a statement.

Although the Bandra–Versova Sea Link (BVSL) is nearly two years from completion, Mumbai’s real estate market is already seeing heightened activity along the corridor. Localities such as Bandra, Juhu, Versova, and Madh Island are witnessing a surge in new project launches, as well as the redevelopment of older buildings, driven by the under-construction infrastructure that forms part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), according to real estate experts.

According to experts, the proposed connector for the Sea Link at Versova has led to a push for the redevelopment of old buildings. The per-square-foot price of apartments in and around Versova ranges from ₹35,000 to ₹60,000 per square foot, and higher in several projects.