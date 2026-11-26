For years, Gurugram and Dwarka have functioned as two relatively disconnected urban markets, separated by commuting bottlenecks despite their geographical proximity. A proposed Metro corridor linking Yashobhoomi in Dwarka with Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram could change that equation, potentially bringing residential neighbourhoods, business districts, convention infrastructure and emerging commercial hubs within easier reach.

The proposed direct Metro link between Yashobhoomi and Rajiv Chowk could enable the Dwarka–Gurugram belt to function as a single, seamlessly connected market. Improved connectivity may also spur fresh commercial and mixed-use developments in Dwarka and along the Dwarka Expressway. (Representational photo) (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times) more less

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The proposed Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25–Rajiv Chowk corridor is among eight routes submitted to the government for approval under Delhi Metro's Phase V(B) expansion, according to an RTI reply cited in a PTI report on November 18. The proposed expansion also seeks to improve connectivity to several outer and densely populated parts of the capital.

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While the project is still at the proposal stage, its implications extend beyond reducing commuting time. A direct Metro link could strengthen the economic relationship between Gurugram and Dwarka, expand the catchment area of employment centres, and make locations along the Dwarka Expressway more accessible to homebuyers, office occupiers, and businesses, say real estate experts.

A corridor connecting more than two cities

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{{^usCountry}} The significance of the proposed route lies in the destinations it could bring closer. Yashobhoomi, the international convention and exhibition centre in Dwarka, has the potential to generate substantial business travel, hospitality and retail activity. A more direct public transport connection with Gurugram could improve access for exhibitors, visitors, corporate delegates and professionals travelling between the two locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The significance of the proposed route lies in the destinations it could bring closer. Yashobhoomi, the international convention and exhibition centre in Dwarka, has the potential to generate substantial business travel, hospitality and retail activity. A more direct public transport connection with Gurugram could improve access for exhibitors, visitors, corporate delegates and professionals travelling between the two locations. {{/usCountry}}

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For Gurugram, the proposed connectivity could strengthen access to established business districts, including Cyber City, as well as to residential catchments across the city. Through interchange with the wider Metro network, it could also improve connections to the IGI Airport and other commercial centres, experts say.

"The proposed direct Metro connectivity between Yashobhoomi and Rajiv Chowk will enable the Dwarka–Gurugram belt to function as a single, well-connected market. Improved connectivity to the airport, Cyber City and the convention centre will be welcomed by office occupiers, retailers and hospitality operators. It should also promote new commercial and mixed-use supply in Dwarka and along the Dwarka Expressway," said Santosh Kumar, vice-chairman, Anarock Group.

Dwarka Expressway: The residential market in focus

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Among the real estate markets that could benefit is the Dwarka Expressway belt, where residential development has gathered momentum over the past few years. Its proximity to Dwarka, the airport and Gurugram's employment hubs has already made it an important destination for premium and luxury housing.

According to Kumar, residential demand could strengthen in micro-markets around proposed stations and the expressway. Prices along Dwarka Expressway have more than doubled from 2021 levels to approximately ₹14,180 per sq ft in Q2 2026, he says.

However, the gains are unlikely to be uniform. Locations with convenient station access, established social infrastructure and good last-mile connectivity could see a more immediate impact, while areas farther from stations may experience a relatively modest response.

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For homebuyers, the proposed Metro link could broaden the range of residential options by making cross-city commuting more convenient. For investors, it adds another infrastructure-led growth consideration, although the final alignment, station locations and project timelines will determine how much of this potential translates into actual demand and property appreciation, he said.

The impact may not be restricted to newly developing corridors. Established residential neighbourhoods could also benefit from improved regional connectivity.

“Improved metro connectivity between Gurugram and Yashobhoomi will be a major convenience for residents who frequently travel between Delhi and Gurugram. For homebuyers, accessibility to workplaces, airports and commercial destinations is an increasingly important consideration. The proposed corridor could enhance the attractiveness of well-connected residential locations, improve everyday commuting experiences and strengthen end-user demand. Its timely execution will be crucial in delivering these long-term benefits,” said Pushpender Singh, Managing Director, JMS Group.

Commercial real estate: A larger catchment for businesses

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The proposed corridor could also have implications for commercial real estate. Better connectivity between Gurugram and Dwarka could expand the workforce catchment for office occupiers, making it easier for employees to travel between residential neighbourhoods and employment centres.

The presence of Yashobhoomi adds another dimension. Convention centres generate demand beyond the immediate event venue, supporting hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, business services and other hospitality-led activities, said experts.

A stronger public transport connection could therefore improve the commercial viability of locations around Dwarka and the Dwarka Expressway, particularly for mixed-use developments that combine offices, retail, hospitality and residential spaces.

The proposed metro corridor connecting Yashobhoomi in Dwarka's Sector 25 with Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram could boost real estate activity, particularly around Yashobhoomi. Improved connectivity is expected to support office leasing and investment, benefiting the upcoming sports stadium, five-star hotels and retail space facility coming up in the vicinity. Aerocity could also gain indirectly from the enhanced connectivity, say experts.

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Arvind Rai, Executive Director, Valuations & Advisory, North at Colliers India, told Hindustan Times that the proposed metro corridor connecting Yashobhoomi in Dwarka's Sector 25 with Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram may pass through established commercial hubs such as Udyog Vihar, Cyber City and IFFCO Chowk. The impact on real estate is likely to be concentrated around Yashobhoomi and adjoining areas.

Yashobhoomi, also known as the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), is being developed across 221 acres at an estimated cost of ₹25,000 crore. Its first phase comprises two exhibition halls, a convention centre with a capacity of 11,000 people and underground parking for more than 3,000 cars. The two exhibition halls measure 32,000 sq m and 28,000 sq m, respectively.

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The second phase envisages a multipurpose arena, three exhibition halls, eight hotels, nine Grade A office buildings, three retail spaces and a serviced apartment facility. The wider 221-acre campus also has land parcels that authorities are expected to lease to private concessionaires for development, along the lines of the Aerocity model. While development activity has been relatively slow so far, the proposed metro connectivity could lend momentum to the project and attract investment, he said.

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A separate 50-acre private mixed-use development near Yashobhoomi, expected to include a sports stadium, five-star hotels, and 7-8 lakh sq ft of retail space, could also benefit from improved connectivity. Increased commercial activity and leasing demand are likely to support the surrounding micro-market. Aerocity could also see indirect benefits from the improved connectivity, he added.

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