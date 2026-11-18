New Delhi, People travelling from Yashobhoomi in Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram will get Metro connectivity under the proposed Phase V expansion, which also includes seven corridors connecting outer and densely populated areas of the capital, aimed at making daily travel easier for commuters. Yashobhoomi to Gurugram among 8 routes proposed under Delhi Metro's new project

According to an RTI reply, the proposed Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25-Rajiv Chowk corridor is among eight routes submitted to the government for approval under Phase V.

The other seven corridors have received the Delhi government's approval and are awaiting the Centre's nod. They are – Dhaunsa Bus Stand -Nangloi, Central Secretariat-Kishangarh, Samaypur Badli-Narela DDA Sports Complex, Kirti Nagar-Palam, Jor Bagh-Mithapur, Mayur Vihar Phase III-Shastri Park and Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34. Together, they will have 65 stations, according to the reply accessed by PTI.

For Phase V, the reply said work on the RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor is in progress. The Aerocity-IGD Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridors are in the tendering stage, with September 2029 set as the targeted deadline in stages.

On the ongoing Phase IV expansions, the remaining sections of the RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West corridor are targeted for completion by December 2027. Work on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor is also in progress with the same completion target, the reply said.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block and Inderlok-Indraprastha corridors are under construction with a December 2030 completion target. The Rithala-Kundli corridor, which is at the tendering stage, is also scheduled for completion by December 2030.

The 11.9-km Dhaunsa Bus Stand -Nangloi corridor will provide Metro connectivity to the residents of Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, Dichaon Kalan and Najafgarh Extension.

The elevated corridor will have nine stations, with interchange facilities at Nangloi and Dhansa Bus Stand, according to a statement shared by the chief minister's office earlier this year.

The 15.9-km Central Secretariat-Kishangarh corridor will connect commuters to New Moti Bagh, RK Puram sectors 1 and 7, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Prime Ministers' Museum. It will have 10 stations, including nine underground, with interchange facilities at Central Secretariat, Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Kishangarh, it said.

The 12.9-km Samaypur Badli-Narela corridor will extend the existing Yellow Line, with eight elevated stations for commuters travelling towards Narela.

Similarly, the 9.9-km Kirti Nagar-Palam stretch will extend the Green Line with six stations, including five underground, improving Metro access for residents along the route, the statement said.

The nearly 17-km Jor Bagh-Mithapur corridor will have 12 stations, including seven underground, while the 13.2-km Mayur Vihar Phase III-Shastri Park corridor will have eight stations, including a 9-km underground stretch.

The 16.3-km Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34 corridor will have 12 elevated stations, extending Metro connectivity towards Rohini, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.