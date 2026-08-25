Puravankara inks JDA for 7.83-acre Bengaluru land parcel, plans luxury project on site

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in the south-eastern part of the city, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,100 crore. The company plans to develop a luxury residential project on the site, it said on August 25.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in the south-eastern part of the city, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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The project will have a saleable area of approximately 0.89 million sq ft and will be developed as a residential community, strengthening Puravankara’s presence in the established South Bengaluru corridor, it said.

With this transaction, the company has added five land parcels in Bengaluru this fiscal, bringing its cumulative FY27 business development to around 49.76 acres, approximately ₹6,300 crore in potential GDV, and about 5.12 mn sq ft of saleable area, the company said.

This is Puravankara’s fifth land transaction in Bengaluru in FY27, highlighting the company’s calibrated approach to expanding its development pipeline in the city.

"Bengaluru remains the anchor of our growth story, and South-East Bengaluru's employment-led corridors continue to give us conviction to deploy capital. This is the kind of steady business development that underpins our FY27 growth ambitions, and we will continue to move on such opportunities as they come," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.

Where is the plot located?

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{{^usCountry}} Located in South-East Bengaluru, the site benefits from its proximity to the Electronic City employment corridor and access to Hosa Road and Hosur Road. The micro-market also benefits from connectivity via Namma Metro’s operational Yellow Line and has emerged as an established residential catchment for professionals working in Electronic City and nearby employment hubs, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located in South-East Bengaluru, the site benefits from its proximity to the Electronic City employment corridor and access to Hosa Road and Hosur Road. The micro-market also benefits from connectivity via Namma Metro’s operational Yellow Line and has emerged as an established residential catchment for professionals working in Electronic City and nearby employment hubs, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

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Improving infrastructure and sustained demand for quality housing continue to strengthen the corridor's long-term residential potential, the company said.

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“This land parcel gives us close to a million square feet of saleable area in a corridor that's already proven its value. Electronic City has strong housing demand due to employment opportunities, robust social infrastructure, and good road and metro connectivity,” said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited.

The Puravankara Group has also forayed into developing Grade A commercial real estate, with a presence of approximately 3 msft, and is rapidly expanding its footprint. Additionally, the interior design arm, Purva Streaks, caters to customers looking for an integrated interior design solution, the company said.

As of June 30, 2026, Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling approximately 59 msft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company’s total land bank is approximately 40 msft, and ongoing projects add up to 35.14 mn sq ft, it said.

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